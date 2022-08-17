Jennifer Lopez tells how her wedding with Ben Affleck was in Las Vegas – El Financiero

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is good. And it turns out that love is patient. twenty years of patience”, wrote the actress, singer and businesswoman Jennifer Lopez in a newsletter to her fans after she married actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas this weekend, following the announcement of their second engagement in April this year.

The couple, who was reunited in mid-2021 after having lived a relationship between 2002 and 2004had already made plans more than a decade ago to reach the altar, although they canceled them at that time and ended their relationship, despite everything, they have ensured that their friendship remained over the years before they gave each other a second chance.

In the text, which she signed as “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”, the singer reported that the wedding “it was exactly what we wanted”: they flew to Las Vegas, they lined up to get a license, like four other couples, “all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men held hands and hugged each other.”

“In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday, we all wanted the same thing, for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage”.

Their ceremony began in a small white chapel at midnight, which was open until late, where photographs were taken in a Pink Cadillac Convertible“evidently used once by the king (Elvis) himself.”

In the chapel, he says, they had Bluetooth for a little wedding march down the aisle.

‘We read our own vows’

She described her trousseau as “a dress from an old movie”, “we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives”.

She also related that she was very grateful to have love in abundance, from her new family of five children: “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love'”.

“Stay long enough and you just might have the time of your life in Vegas at half past twelve at night in the tunnel of love, with your children and with whom you will spend your whole life. Love is a great thing, perhaps the best of things, and it is worth waiting for,” she concluded.

’20 years of patience’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a love relationship from 2002 to 2004, but before getting married they ended their relationship.

In the last 20 years Jennifer was married three times: with the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa, with the dancer Cris Judd and with the singer Marc Anthony-; with the latter had Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, 14 years old.

For its part, Ben Affleck married once with actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10..

López and Affleck met again in mid-2021, when both had ended their respective relationships: Jennifer separated from Alex Rodríguez and Affleck from the Spanish Ana de Armas.