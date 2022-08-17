Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will have a second wedding this weekend

JJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they will return to the altarAfter it became known a couple of weeks ago that they had taken a break from their marriage. The couple has found a free space in their busy work schedules to seal your love for the second time with an incrediblee wedding which will be held this weekend and will last three days.

Hollywood stars They have chosen to celebrate their union in the mansion owned by the actor in Georgia, United States. A 33-hectare residence located in the exclusive area of hamptonisland, according to media Page Six Y TMZ.

Ben Affleck and JLo They had already pronounced their vows in a Las Vegas chapel just three months after their engagement. Because the ceremony was impromptu and intimate, they were unable to have the company of their loved ones, which is why they have planned another party, of which he is in charge Colin Cowie, the renowned celebrity event organizer.

“It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all the focus to be on her for her big day,” a source close to the couple told Page Six.

This will be the second wedding of Ben Affleck and JLo

The celebrations will begin next Friday with a dinner to welcome your guests. The wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday.and to close the event on Sunday They have contemplated a picnic with roast beef included.

It is worth mentioning that Affleck’s farm, which will be the setting for the wedding, was known as The Big House (The big house) due to its large dimensions and spacious rooms. It is a rustic construction with huge porticoes, rocking chairs and picnic months. It is located on the coast of Georgia, so it has spectacular views of the sea.

Who will attend the wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The guest list includes stars such as Matt Damon, one of Ben Affleck’s best friends and the one who motivated him to give up superhero movies, Casey Affleck -brother of the groom- and Jimmy Kimmel.

The actress is also expected to attend. Drea de Matteo, Known for her participation in The sopranos, Y some of the actors Shades of Bluea series starring Jennifer Lopez.

In July the actors went on vacation to Paris with their children, the three that the actor procreated with Jennifer Garner and JLo’s twins, the result of the relationship she had with Marc Anthony. However, everything indicates that the spouses are preparing a second party to celebrate their marriage.

