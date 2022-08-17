Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare to re-celebrate their marriage at a three-day party | Love 40

If you thought that the news about the wedding between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were finished, we are sorry to tell you that it is not. Just over a month ago, the couple secretly married in Las Vegas, although that privacy ended as soon as the engagement was made public. Dresses, honeymoon, love… are just some of the ingredients that this duo has had in these weeks.

However, the secret wedding does not end here. already advanced TMZthe possibility that the couple made another engagement party more, but this time with those closest to him… and that’s how it will be! It will not be a simple event, since it will last, nothing more and nothing less, three days and will take place at Ben Affleck’s home on the Georgia coast.

A 33-hectare site and very far from everything that is a replica mansions that were in the southern plantations of the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. Under the name “The Big House” (“La Casa Grande”), the address also has a guest home called “Oyster House”. It will be on the esplanade where JLO and Ben Affleck will enjoy their privacy with closest friends and family this same weekendas anticipated Page Six.

To said means of communication, some of the guests who will attend the party have been filtered, among which are Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo. In addition, it is unknown what the dress that the artist will wear, although it is speculated that it will be from the Ralph Lauren brand and will be made in Italy.

A three-day celebration of which Colin Cowie will be in charge of making sure everything is perfect. On Friday will start the party with a Dinner with the guests and prepare for the marriage ceremony which will take place Saturday. On Sundaywill end with a barbecue and a picnic. They lack nothing!

We will have to be attentive to all the details of this new wedding between Jennifer López and Ben Affleck.