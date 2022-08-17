Jennifer Lawrence shows how to wear wide jeans and flat sandals

so far this summer, Jennifer Lawrence she’s hit the streets of New York in floaty dresses, every style of jean and the kind of easy staples that are the staple of any woman’s wardrobe. the last look of Oscar-winning actress – wide jeans, crop top and sandals – it’s nothing groundbreaking, but it’s totally a prime example of the way everyone wants to dress this summer.

Jennifer Lawrence’s summer look with jeans and flat sandals

Lawrence adhered to the ‘small top and baggy pants’ style rule that It-girls have embraced this summer, pairing a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans in a cropped black top that revealed a strip of her abdomen.

Jennifer Lawrence.Gotham/Getty Images

Just like the rest of us JLaw is living in easy sandals during the warmer months. She has been seen in Manolo Blahnik sandals and now she has added to her shoe collection a pair of suede buckled sandals by Pierre Hardy, similar in style to the classic Arizona from German brand, Birkenstock.

The jeans What she wore, on the other hand, are from the brand of her friends Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, The Row, which is very present in her wardrobe. Lawrence owns the sleek Morton and Christie models, as well as plenty of high-end accessories from the brand’s favorite of minimalist chic.

Aside from those expensive handbags she often carries, the actress’s style – like many of her on-screen performances – is pleasing and easy to pull off. Jennifer Lawrence You know you can’t go wrong with good jeans and flats.