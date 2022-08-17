Jennifer Lawrence pregnant and in love at the exit of Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

The Grosby Group

The warm days are about to end in the Northern Hemisphere. While enjoying still pleasant temperatures, celebrities take the opportunity to go out and walk outdoors.

In New York, Jennifer Lawrence was happy and in love with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The actress, who is going through the second trimester of her first pregnancydecided to have lunch with her boyfriend in Manhattan and let her belly be seen for the first time in all its splendor.

In the same city, Sophie Turner took the opportunity to spend a moment alone with her daughter, Willawith whom he had lunch in the open air and Hugh Jackman fulfilled his daily gym routine, which allows you to maintain physical fitness. a few blocks away, Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John C. Miller, were seen for the third time since they resumed their relationship while the ex of the actress, Ben Affleck, left the Big Apple with Jennifer Lopez after participating in the premiere of the film The Last Duel.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast of the United States, Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio tried to go unnoticed while heading to dinner to the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, but were discovered by the paparazzi. Anya Taylor-Joy also wanted to go out to dinner in Los Angeles, and once he finished eating, he dedicated himself to smoking a cigarette and sharing a chat with a friend.

Across the ocean, in London, George and Amal Clooney attended the avant premiere of the film The Tender Bar and smiled at the photographers.

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

The Grosby Group

Anya Taylor-Joy smokes a cigarette with a friend after dinner in Los Angeles (The Grosby Group/)

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet speaks out for the first time about his former co-star’s accusations.