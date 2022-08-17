Jennifer Aniston, spectacular in a bikini at 53 in her vacation photos

After more than 20 years of career, Jennifer Aniston he is still far from being able to take a very long break. This is proven by his closest projects, among which are season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’ and the sequel ‘Murder Mystery 2’, in which he is working, among others, together with Adam Sandler or the Spanish Enrique Arce, from ‘The House of Paper’.

What is certain is that, in the midst of so much commitment, she is still able to find some time for herself and to be able to enjoy some relaxed beach vacation. She has already uploaded a photo of her trip, in which you could discover how the ‘Friends’ actress fights the sun to stay so well. You can know her secret in the video above.

Now, her fans have heard from her again with more photos of his relaxing days Along with her friends Amanda and Becky, who have also been able to relax with her, and actor Jason Bateman, as the images show. Although you have not specified the location of them, it seems that Aniston has enjoyed some Caribbean beachjudging by the vegetation and crystal clear waters.

But that has not been the most commented in the comments, but the compliments to the figure that Aniston wearsin a bikini and with a pareo in the photos that she has uploaded, and in which you can see the kind that looks sunbathingresponsibly, yes, and covered by a large palm hat.

“Take Us Back”Jennifer pleaded in the post, sad that those days are over. For the comments of the publication, which already accumulates 1,750,000 likes, other Hollywood stars have been to greet the actress. What the also performer and singer Rita Wilson, wife of Tom Hanks, who has written “When you come back, can you take me with you?”. In the same way, michelle pfeifferanother acting legend, has left her colleague three hearts.

