Jean-Claude Van Damme’s son steals all eyes in this car

August 16, 2022 9:15 p.m.

Jean Claude Van Damme in addition to acting and being one of the most prominent personalities in Hollywood along with the select group made up of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren Among other figures, he is also a family man who highlights his most personal side on his networks.

In several photos, you can see the children he had with his current wife Gladys Portugués, called Bianca Bree and Kristopher Van Dammewho have followed in their father’s footsteps in acting, as well as in martial arts, performing incredible movements that recall the golden years of the movie star.

Nevertheless, There is a second passion of the protagonist of the famous movie “Universal Soldier” as his love of cars, which can be seen on his instagram account, detail that is shared by his eldest son Kristopher who shows photos in classic cars stealing everyone’s gaze from an imposing model.

The car where the son of Jean-Claude Van Damme grabbed everyone’s attention and stole the eyes, is a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcata spectacular vehicle that travels a maximum speed of 327km/h, travels from 0 to 100km/h in 3.4 seconds with power of 808CV of amazing speed that is practically a beast of the asphalt.

Without a doubt, both have shown their excellent relationship as father and son, at the same time that they share many things in common, facets that his fans applaud with joy sharing the paternal and family side of the great martial arts expert.