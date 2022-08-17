Jason Alexander, ex-husband of Britney Spears, could spend more time in jail when charged with two new crimes

The controversies continue to surround the protagonists of the sentimental past of Britney Spears. Again, Jason Alexander, the singer’s first husband, is at the center of all eyes. After spending 62 days in jail for breaking into her ex-wife’s house during her recent wedding, she could extend her stay behind bars for new crimes.

Alexander, who has been in prison in Ventura (California) during this time, has been transferred to Napa County for one orarrest warrant issued in 2016 derived from a jewelry theft for which two serious crimes are related.

As revealed DailyMailSpears’s ex-husband may have stolen a diamond bracelet approx $2,000 that belonged to his landlady. In addition, he pawned it for $180 in Vallejo, California, in August 2015.





As stated by the Napa County Sheriff for the American media TMZJason is accused of grand theft and to star in a sale of stolen propertywhich could further lengthen his stay in prison.

That robbery occurred in the few weeks that Alexander was living in the house. Later, the woman noticed that jewelry was missing from his room, and he ended up recognizing it. Now have to appear in court on the morning of this Wednesday to find out what the final sentence will be.