It has sold 500 units more than the almighty Kia Sportage and is already the fashionable crossover in Spain

The Citroen C4 does not stop gaining followers in Spain. It will be because of its crossover design, its behavior, its complete equipment, its interior comfort or its price, but the truth is that it continues to gain ground among the best sellers. In July, for example, it achieved more sales than the almighty Kia Sportsage. While the South Korean recorded 1,160 registrationsthe C4 achieved 1.657 units sold.

A Citroen C4 which, in addition, is already the best-selling model of the French brand in Spain, surpassing other top sellers such as the C3 Aircross or the conventional C3. The latter, which had been the citroen more registered, has succumbed to the supremacy of the C4.

Citroen C4 2020

The C4 becomes the best-selling Citroën in 2022

In July, the C3 it stopit in 580 unitswhile overall for the year it adds 7,841 registrationsstanding in the position 16 of the best sellers in 2022. The C4meanwhile, add up 8,059 registrationspositioning himself in the position fifteen.

A Citroen C4 that this month of August can be yours from €20,480, as announced by the French firm on its website. And pay attention to what you take in return.

One of the most balanced in relation quality-price

This price is for the access version, which moves with a motor diesel 1.2 BlueHDI that develops 110 hp of power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. It is associated with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system.

Thanks to all this he manages to do the sprint of 0 to 100 km/h in 10.5 seconds and one top speed of 193 km/hregistering a mixed consumption of 4.4 liters every 100 kmwith emissions of 116g/km.

Citroen C4 2020

In equipment, this C4 includes the finish live-pack. This serial account with elements such as:

Air-conditioning

Safety Pack

Electric and thermal adjustable exterior mirrors

Citroën Connect Box

Anti-puncture kit

Black door handles

Glossy black exterior mirrors

My Citroën Play