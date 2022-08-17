Gwyneth Paltrow assures that the weight of being the daughter of a famous person creates a stigma that is difficult to break in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow belongs to a legacy of stars: his father, Bruce Paltrow, was a television and film director who was very popular in the 2000s. His mother, Blythe Danner, is a successful actress who has won 2 Emmy Awards and a Tony Award, though she is best known for her role as Marilyn Truman in the series Will&Grace, and for his constant collaborations with Woody Allen.

In addition, his distant family has important connections with the politics of the United States, since a her cousin was part of the House of Representatives. And he also has as a cousin Rebecca Neumann, the co-creator of WeWork.

With a family like this, it’s easy to think that your success comes from precisely all the connections and opportunities that the status of your relatives provide you. And in this regard, during a podcast he “discussed” the difficulties of navigating the stigma of nepotism in Hollywood.

Is there a Stigma of Nepotism?

During an interview on the series Youtube of Hailey Bieber: Who’s in My Bathroom? The actress herself acknowledged that got a lot of opportunities unfairly because of his parents’ connections, so he thinks the criticism and scrutiny she receives is “just because being someone’s daughter, you have access to things that other people don’t and the playing board is not level”.

However, he took the opportunity to say that the stigma of nepotism can greatly affect their career as they have to prove that they are good enough to preserve the family legacy:

“However, I really feel that once you get one foot (unfairly) in the door, then you have to work almost twice as hard and be twice as good to free yourself from the shadow of where you came from.” Gwyneth Paltrow

How do we see Nepotism in Hollywood?

There are several examples of family legacies in Hollywood that have sparked debate for the opportunities they receive unfairly. Jaden Smith has received great criticism because it is considered that his father, Will Smith, He has been pushing for them to take him into account to create his own acting career. There is also the case of Annie and Lilly Costner, Kevin Costner’s daughters who attempted an acting career but have only appeared in their father’s films.

Armie Hammer, the heir to a company billionaire, He took advantage of his economic ease to slowly create a career as an actor, which he achieved, but lost due to his allegations of abuse. Now it looks like one of the greatest examples of how money and power offer unfair advantages that make it easier for certain people to achieve success more calmly and without pressure.

There are other cases that have been much more successful: Robert Downey Jr managed to create a career for himself and only added to the family legacy Downy, just like Sofia Coppola and Nicolas Cage both heirs of Francis Ford Coppola and who have managed to have successful careers for themselves. maya hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman has also started to make a career and stand out for his skills thanks to the series of Stranger Things, walking away from his family’s careers.

And on the other hand, there are people like Joe Hill, son of Stephen King that he decided to change his name so he wouldn’t be associated with his father and has supposedly gotten all of his writing contracts on his own. And there is also the case of the son of Tom Hanks: Chet who always hated the Hollywood scene and changed his name to start a rap career.

Without a doubt, being the son or daughter of a major figure will always open doors in industries like Hollywood, which are very close elite circlesbut being under public scrutiny and bearing the weight of his legacy, it also seems that success is not guaranteedwhich increases the debate on how deserving they are of these advantages first.