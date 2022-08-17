Is agriculture viable on Mars? Scientists find clues in a legume

When Mark Watney, the astronaut played by Matt Damon in The Martianfound abandoned on Mars, food became a priority.

Watney ends up using human waste to fertilize the not-so-loamy Martian soil and grows potatoes. But now, a group of scientists may have discovered a less unpleasant way to get a Martian vegetable garden up and running.

A new study, published Wednesday, found that alfalfa seeds are capable of growing in soil that mimics Martian soil. Alfalfa is nutritious in its own right, but the study also found that the sprouted plant can be composted to fertilize the soil and stimulate the growth of vegetables such as turnips, radishes and lettuce.

While the research is far from being applied in real life (there are currently no planned human missions to Mars), it is another step forward in understanding how humans might survive on the Red Planet.

“I think it is important to have studies like this one that help us to get an idea of ​​viability,” he told The Independent Elizabeth Swanner, a biogeochemist at Iowa State University and one of the study’s authors.

“Will it be possible to provide all the caloric and nutritional needs of the astronauts by growing the material on site? That is a much bigger question.”

Real Martian soil (or regolith, as soil on other planets is known) is hard to come by. The only examples on Earth come from meteorites, Dr. Swanner mentioned.

But Iowa State researchers were able to simulate that regolith (which had fewer nutrients than regular garden soil) by crushing volcanic rocks.

The alfalfa grew quite well in the simulated regolith without additional fertilizers or nutrients. When the simulated regolith was treated with some of the decomposed alfalfa, the turnips, lettuce, and radishes grew much larger than in the bare soil.

In theory, human visitors to Mars could use alfalfa to make more fertile soil out of tough Martian dust. But there is much more to discover before it becomes feasible.

Dr. Swanner pointed out that cultivated plants were not particularly calorie-dense, and if you were trying to survive on a planet as hostile as Mars, having enough calories on a daily basis would be crucial. She added that future research could look at whether different types of crops, such as beans, could be grown under the same conditions.

Questions also remain about how the alfalfa composting system would work in space. Probably, there would have to be a self-contained atmosphere similar to Earth’s for plants to grow, for example.

Perhaps most importantly, humans still don’t have the technology to make round trips between Mars and Earth, despite Elon Musk’s dreams of colonizing the Red Planet.

But the research, published in the academic journal PLOS ONE, could serve here on Earth.

The climate crisis is wreaking havoc on soil systems around the world, as drought dries up farmland and entire regions become drier.

But as the planet warms, it’s possible that regions that aren’t used to growing crops, like the Arctic, may get hot enough to do so, Dr. Swanner noted. Consequently, research on how to improve soils also becomes relevant to agriculture outside of space.

“I think it goes beyond uses on Mars,” he says.