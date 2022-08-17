Interview with Jordan Peele for ‘Nope!’

“Comparing me to Steven Spielberg would not only make me the happiest man, not just the filmmaker, but it would also fill the boy who spent a summer without bathing at the beach because of ‘Jaws’ with satisfaction, and that another, who is the same, who used one of his summer vacations to watch the sky in case an alien ship appeared overhead full of lights. ‘nope!’ It is my tribute to that cinema that was magic, to that wonderful Spielberg of ‘Encounters of the Third Kind’”.

Jordan Peele (New York, 1979) has made it possible in this his new, third, film as director and screenwriter, also inscribed in the fantastic (“Terror and science fiction are the best possible genres. genres and become more sincere”, he points out) after the successful ‘Let me out’ (2017) and ‘Nosotros’ (2019). A luminous film, a ‘Jaws’ with a flying saucer (we won’t do any more spoilers, even if there are any) and a small and heterogeneous group of people who decide to hunt him down.

it happened in hollywood

The action of ‘Nope!’ (“We’ve gotten used to saying ‘nope’ to everything we think can’t happen or will never happen to us”, explains the director about the meaning of the title to our readers) It doesn’t take place in deep America but on the outskirts of Los Angeles. “It was a decision in line with what’s on the script about how Hollywood has made a spectacle of everything without any measure,” he observes. “I wanted to talk about the lie of a Hollywood that prefers a computer generated animal (or a person; we are on our way) to a live one. Of a Hollywood that sees what there is of possible business and show in the extra or, in the unknown, instead of understanding it, respecting it and even fearing it. We are no longer afraid of anything because the unknown is a challenge that only serves to talk about it, photograph it or film it and sell an exclusive to a TV channel or a website (pay attention to the bleeding bump that the film gives to TMZ). Or appear on Oprah’s show, as the protagonist intends.