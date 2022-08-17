Internet users criticize Will Smith for staying with Jada Pinkett Smith – Metro Puerto Rico

Five months have passed since Will Smith hit chris rock in front of everyone during the Oscar awards ceremony. The comedian made a joke about the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smithprompting Smith to attack him, never mind that it was a live stream.

What happened divided opinions between those who applauded the actor for defending his wife and those who disapproved of his action, classifying him as “a violent man”. But things changed when in an interview with American WeeklyJada assured that her husband “had exaggerated”. “I never said that I needed protection, it was the fire of the action and he was the one who exaggerated, but I did not do it and I would not do it in any way,” he said.

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking”: In a new video, Will Smith breaks his silence over his slap of Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.

Will Smith addresses Oscars slap in new video pic.twitter.com/4LMs0m1CNq — Bradley Donaldson (@Bradley55561005) August 13, 2022

Will received several punishments between losing important projects and being banned from the ceremony for the next ten years. The actor chose to walk away and thus ask for help to learn to control his impulses.

Many speculated that this brought to light alleged marital problems between Smith and his wife, something that now appears to have been debunked.

The protagonist of “I am Legend” surprised by reappearing with Jada

The Smiths were seen together in public for the first time since that scandal. According to reports, they spent the afternoon at Nobu Malibu over the weekend and both seemed in good spirits. Noticing the paparazzi, the actor gave a small smile and threw the peace sign.

This led to a barrage of criticism from netizens. “I think he’s a masochist.” “He likes the bad life.” “And these were not going to get divorced? And she didn’t do interviews where she said she never wanted to marry him? only they know what happens there. “Toxic one hundred but he who lets himself be bossed around.” “This man does not love himself even after how he has humiliated him,” some expressed.

A few weeks ago, Will published a video in which, in addition to reiterating his regret, he assured that Jada Pinkett Smith ‘”had nothing to do” with his decision to slap Chris Rock at the Oscars.

“There isn’t a part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave at the time. There is not a part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults,” he said in the video.

He added: “It’s like, you know, I made a decision on my own, based on my own experiences, of my story with Chris, Jada had nothing to do with it. I’m sorry honey. I want to apologize to my children and my family for the heat it caused us all”.

Will Smith Will Smith/Instagram

Before the fans, the relationship between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett is something “out of the ordinary”

The discussion in social networks about the way in which the relationship between the two is handled has been latent. Some point to the actress as a woman narcissistic. This term has been used to describe someone who wants everything to revolve around their person. But while most only associate it with egotistical actions, narcissism is a real mental health diagnosis that can be dangerous in a relationship.

Will and Jada married in 1997 and have two children together, who are also involved in the show. After several rumors of infidelity throughout their marriage, in 2021 they were honest in the Red Table Talk by Jada Pinkett. Will was the one who confirmed that they have a mutual agreement to have sex outside of their marriage. She went on to detail how, unlike her religiously focused upbringing, Jada had been raised in a more “unconventional” environment.