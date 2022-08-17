Impostor doctors proliferate in Latin America

San José.— A Costa Rican became famous on the police, judicial and prison news pages of Costa Rica in the 1970s by his nickname: Crazy doctor.

With the surname Montero and without medical studies, the man gained popularity for infiltrating rob patients and staff of public health centers in this country. Disguised as a doctor and, regardless of the dangers, Mad Doctor even treated, injected, listened to and prescribed drugs to the sick, for which he was imprisoned and purged prison.

Almost 50 years later, and although the trace of that man who, from prison, sent letters to the reporters of the red chronicle to recount his adventures has been lost, this type of impostor has multiplied in the 21st century as a business that mobilizes large amount of money in Latin America and the Caribbean and involves severe health risks.

“This problem has serious consequences for the health and lives of people in Latin America and the Caribbean,” said Honduran doctor Helga Codina, regional vice president of the (non-state) Latin American and Caribbean Medical Confederation (Confemel) and president of the Medical College of Honduras.

“Ignorance is bold. Fake doctors are becoming more daring: they are unaware of the damage they can do. We must defend true doctors so that they protect the health of the population,” Codina told THE UNIVERSAL.

Admitting that “it is one of the problems that most concerns Confemel”, he urged the need to “penalize the guilty” and asserted that, although the health unions urged governments and judicial powers to stop illicit practices, the results they are null. “They are no longer only involved in aesthetic medicine, but also in any other medical branch,” warned Costa Rican doctor Alejandro Madrigal, deputy prosecutor of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Costa Rica. “From 2015 to 2020, we processed some 240 complaints for the illegal practice of medicine. for a small country [como Costa Rica] of 5 million inhabitants, there are quite a few cases. Yes, it is in aesthetic medicine where the greatest boom has been taking place in the last three years, but in reality it can be seen in any area,” Madrigal told this newspaper.

Codina and Madrigal argued that there is little government and judicial interest in attacking these problems.

“As a union we are incapable of enforcing the law due to illegal exercise. We can only present the demands in the public ministries, but the processes are forgotten. Nothing happens,” lamented Codina.

Despite the fact that the penalty framework in Costa Rica for the illegal practice of medicine “only” is two to three years in prison, “the problem is getting there. In the judicial instances, they are more interested in drug trafficking cases and other crimes that obviously carry a lot of weight in society,” Madrigal said. “The illegal practice of medicine does not carry so much weight. There are constant problems of definitive dismissals and cases that are archived”, he narrated.

healers

Endorsed by supposed titles of doctors issued in Cuba and totally false, healers settled in remote areas of Colombia and cheated with illicit and dangerous medicinal services. A false Guatemalan doctor settled in Honduras since 2018 to offer alternative medicine or chiropractic and sold medicines. The Honduran Medical Association has warned since 2019 that false doctors have delivered physical suitability evaluations in that country to obtain a motor vehicle driver’s license. There are “serious irregularities” when issuing certificates without “certainty” of the physical condition necessary “to drive motor vehicles in suitable conditions,” he warned.

In an event that alarmed Argentina, a 30-year-old Colombian woman who posed as a doctor at a private clinic in the north of Buenos Aires was arrested because she would have caused the death of a 62-year-old man in 2021. To cover up her illegal activity, she He used the stamp and signature of a doctor from the west of that capital.

Similar stories proliferated in the area, such as those of fake doctors from Brazil in Argentina. The Ministry of the Interior of Peru detected in March of this year a Peruvian criminal gang that is on the run and swindled thousands of dollars from elderly Peruvians… after posing as a medical team.

The gang contacted their victims to notify them that one of their relatives had been diagnosed with cancer and that, in order to save his life, they had to put down a large amount of money for an emergency surgical intervention. After transferring the money, the elderly went to the clinics where the surgery would take place, asked for their relative and realized that it was all a farce.

The lies multiplied in Venezuelain a scenario facilitated by the acute political, socioeconomic and institutional crisis that has worsened in that country since at least 2014. Dozens of liars were discovered this year in Venezuela by authorities of that country for disguising themselves as doctors… specialists in gynecology, anesthesiology, gastroenterology , facial and body restructuring and other aesthetic treatments and plastic surgeries in public and private health centers.

The Venezuelan crisis allowed the institutionality to be “overwhelmed” and “violations” to the law of the practice of medicine occurred, denounced this year the (non-state) organization Médicos Unidos de Venezuela, in a document that it sent to this newspaper. Due to inadequate diagnoses and treatments [los ciudadanos] They can be exposed to serious or irreversible injuries, even death. Additionally, the damage to the prestige and credibility of the medical profession,” he added.

But the Venezuelan package is complete. If the false doctors are a promise of a direct ticket to the cemetery, now there are individuals who prowl the morgues in Venezuela and look for clients: without health controls or official registration or accreditation, they offer transportation of the deceased and other services… and operate as illegal funeral homes.