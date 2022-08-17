I work at Sanborns, this is the salary they pay employees

Find a worked Currently it can be complicated, especially if you do not have the necessary experience. But there are some places where you can start in simple positions and work your way up.

if you’re in job search and you are considering joining the ranks of sanbornsa store famous for selling different products, from toys, books, to cameras and televisions, the first thing you should know is what is the salary an employee receives.

I work at Sanborns, this is the salary they pay to employees. Photo: Reform



How much does a Sanborns employee earn?

The average salary for Sanborns in Mexico is 69,600 pesos per year, around 35.69 pesos per hour, but professionals with more experience can earn up to 108,000 pesos annually.

According to the Talent job search platform, the average monthly salary of a worker in this company is 5,800 pesos. It depends a lot on the activities that each worker carries out.

For its part, the Indeed platform released the following salaries for a Sanborns worker:

Waiter: 5 thousand 490 pesos per month

Dining room assistant: 5 thousand 356 pesos per month

ATM: 5 thousand 669 pesos per month

Grill: 6 thousand 099 pesos per month

Waiter assistant: 5 thousand 309 pesos per month

Lavaloza: 5 thousand 341 pesos per month

Seller: 5 thousand 608 pesos per month

General assistant: 5 thousand 314 pesos per month

Accounting assistant: 8 thousand 800 pesos per month

One of the advantages is that Sanborns includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury stores and restaurant-stores, which handle different brands such as Sears, iShop-Mixup, Saks Fifth Avenue, DAX and Sanborns Café and Claroshop.com.

Finally, it is also important to mention that Grupo Sanborns is Grupo Carso’s main subsidiary, which contributes around 50 percent of consolidated revenues and operating income.

