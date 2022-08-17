Hurricane Ronaldo also overwhelms Juve: 130 million cash

Hurricane Cristiano Ronaldo changes the cards also for Juventus: offered by one hundred and thirty million

Intertwining of over one hundred million and it is always him who moves everything: Cristiano Ronaldo. CR7 made its decision: al Manchester United does not want to stay any longer. Simple to say, a little less to do because there are several complications.

The first concerns the Portuguese ace himself who, at least until now, has not been able to find a club ready to welcome him and guarantee him participation in the next Champions League. There have been several rumors in recent weeks: from the suggestion Naples to the return to Sportingpassing through the Borussia Dortmund. Then there is theAtletico Madrid, the ‘enemies’ of all time who could become incredibly friends. A choice that the Cholchoneros people did not like very much, greatly complicating the affair.

Another complication concerns the position of the Manchester United: The ‘Red Devils’ have no plans to let go Ronaldo, especially without finding a suitable replacement. Precisely this moved the English club that broke the delay by presenting a sensational offer that could also upset the Juventus market.

Juventus transfer market, United’s pharaonic offer

The Manchester United is hunting for the replacement of Ronaldo and who better than Joao Felix? This is why, according to what was reported by ‘as.com’, a figure of 130 million euros would have been proposed for Atletico Madrid. A pharaonic offer that did not make the Spanish club tremble, however: the young Portuguese is not for sale, unless someone decides to pay the 350 million provided by the clause in the player’s contract.

But United’s interest in Joao Felix also has an implication for the Juventus market: the name that unites the two companies is that of Alvaro Morata. With the assault on the 21-year-old Portuguese it is clear that the Red Devils do not believe much in the possibility of making the assault on the former striker of the Juventus. The same Morata that the bianconeri would gladly resume in Turin with little chance of turning the desire into reality: how Joao Felixthe future of the former Juventus player is at Atletico Madrid.