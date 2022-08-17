How Neymar vs. Mbappé had Sergio Ramos as the mediator; This is how the irritation of the PSG stars rose

Sources told ESPN that Mbappé did not like the way Neymar immediately took the ball to take the second penalty.

We are only two weeks into the season of the Ligue 1 and after an apparently harmonious beginning, the Paris Saint-Germain faces some controversy and drama. The “Penaltygate II” is in full swing after Saturday’s scenes between Kylian Mbappe Y Neymar in the match against Montpellier.

Before the start of the season, the new coach of the PSG, Christophe Galtierestablished the order of the penalty takers: the French striker Mbappe he is the number 1 pitcher and the Brazilian striker Neymar the number 2, which means that Neymar would take a penalty if his teammate is no longer on the field of play, or if the foul had been committed against him. Certainly, that’s how Mbappé understood it, but Neymar he was not happy with the decision. He thought that he should have priority, but he finally accepted the decision during the preseason.

In the match last Saturday, Mbappe He had already missed a penalty -in the 21st minute after a handball by Jordan Ferri in the area- when the PSG he earned a second penalty 20 minutes later for another incident with his hand. Neymar he grabbed the ball to the surprise of Kylian, who spoke to Ney, but it was clear that the Brazilian paid little attention to him.

Mbappé and Neymar talk about who takes the penalty at PSG Getty Images

Neymar he kept the ball, took the penalty and scored. Mbappe He wasn’t happy and his face showed it. He remained sulky throughout the game, despite scoring and the PSG signed another great performance, winning the match 5-2.

Sources pointed to ESPN what to Mbappe didn’t like the way Neymar he took the ball immediately to collect the second penalty. That bothered him, though it wasn’t the only thing on his mind, as some off-field issues in the days leading up to the game also affected his pre-game mood. Montpelier.

Overall, it was not a good night for Mbappe and he has been at the center of the media storm ever since. In addition to that, in the hours after the game, Neymar He liked some tweets from some fans who criticized the choice of Mbappé as the number one option to collect the penalties of the PSG.

It’s a familiar theme for him. PSGespecially since the arrival of Neymar coming from Barcelona more than five years ago. In the 2017-18 season, the first “Penaltygate” between Neymar and Edinson Cavani contaminated the locker rooma small problem that festered and was never resolved by the club or by the then manager Unai Emery.

This time, it’s different, and in many ways, it has to be. First, the defense Sergio Ramos exchanged a few words with both players immediately after the match in the locker room to try to defuse the tension between them. Then on Sunday Louis Fields intervened in the situation. The new sports director showed his authority and reminded the two players of their duties and the need to respect the rules set by the coach. “You are two great players, don’t let things like this hurt your season,” he told them.

fields also reminded Neymar the risks of taking problems to social networks instead of fixing them within the club. The most expensive signing in the world was not happy with the attitude of Mbappe during the match after the penalty shootout drama, such as when he stopped running down the left flank in an attack by PSG just before halftime because Vitinha he did not pass the ball.

fields meet Mbappe since he was 14 years old and they have a strong relationship, which allows him to be tough and direct with the striker. After the match in Montpellier, yes Galtier said there was nothing wrong with that Neymar take the second penalty because Mbappe the first one had failed, I knew that fields I would act like the bad guy here. And this was demonstrated on Sunday.

So where does this leave the duo? Neymar Y Mbappe They were close when they both arrived at the PSG in the summer of 2017. However, their relationship has cooled in recent years, with the couple slowly drifting apart. They still respect each other, but clearly there is an issue of egos and status. Sources told ESPN that Mbappe was upset last season by the liberties that Neymar was taken in terms of their discipline (training habits, for example), while Neymar he was equally surprised to hear about the power the club gave his teammate as part of his seismic contract extension this summer. (He also did not overlook that the PSG Y Neymar they talked to find a new club this summer, which saw the Brazilian return with a renewed focus for pre-season).

Both players now claim that the incident of Montpelier was left behind and that was no big deal. Mbappe was clearly frustrated by the problems off the field, while Neymar he explained that he got confused and thought it was his turn to take the second penalty. However, in a locker room full of egos, the two biggest must find harmony so that the PSG have a successful season. Galtier Y fields will be key to it, as well as the will of both players to make it work.

Neymar has started the season on a high level, while mbappe tHe has to catch up after missing the French Super Cup and the first league match of the season. on sunday in Lilleboth will be headlines and each and every one of their movements, reactions and words will be scrutinized.