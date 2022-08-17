How much do Liga MX clubs pay each game for referees? -David Medrano

COSTS

Arbitration service for a soccer club MX League It is 121,000 pesos per game, only for Nazarenes’ fees, without taking into account travel expenses and travel expenses that are also paid by the teams and are deducted from a checking account.

Central referees in the First Division earn 40,000 pesos per game, while assistants earn 25,000 each and the fourth referee receives 10,000 pesos. The one designated as VAR charges 14 thousand pesos and the AVAR seven thousand pesos, for a grand total of 121 thousand pesos. In Repechage and Liguilla, the costs increase.

EFFECTIVENESS

Despite being the fourth team with the most shots at goal in the tournament, Chivas It is the 17th place in the General Table, which confirms that the big problem of the rojiblancos is the forcefulness.

Tigres and Toluca are the best in that area with 133 shots and 127, respectively, while the rojiblancos have 121 shipments. Pumas is in 10th place with 98 shots on goal. In that aspect, Xolos is the club that has the fewest shots on the rival goal, just 74 so far in the tournament, almost half of what Tigres and Toluca have, who are the best.

INEXPLICABLE

That a young referee with just four games in the First Division has been sent as VAR to the match between Blue Cross and Toluca.

Jesús Rafael López has only four games in the Maximum Circuit as a central judge and one of FIFA’s recommendations is that the VAR officials be of the same category as the central referee on duty. It is not the only case where in Liga MX whistles from the Expansion League are sent to the VAR, with the results that we all already know.

