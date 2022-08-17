Ana Maria Caballero

Nudity in North American fiction and on online platforms is the order of the day. Actually, nothing remarkable except for a certain imbalance in the balance in the percentage of naked of them and of them. Hollywood actresses are often more likely to show their bodies on screen, and now amanda seyfriedknown for movies like ‘mamma mia’ and recently nominated for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in the miniseries ‘The Dropout’ of Disney Plus, has taken stock of the beginnings of his career. The actress has made pubic her regret for showing herself naked being so young “At 19 years old, going around without underwear… are you kidding? How did I let that happen?”, he declared for the magazine ‘The Porter’.

“I didn’t want to bother anyone and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why I accepted”

Seyfried, who is now 36 years old, he knows exactly who he is. But the beginnings in Hollywood, and specifically those of that Hollywood, they were not easyespecially if you were a young aspiring to enter the film industry. “I didn’t want to bother anyone and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why I accepted”, affirmed the actress reflecting on the reasons that led her to assume this situation. However, Amanda Seyfried, who began her career in series like ‘As the world turns’ either ‘All my children’, also spoke about ‘Bad Girls’the film that catapulted her to fame in 2004. “I’ve been really grossed out” by male fans’ comments about her breasts when she was then 18, alluding to her character’s ability in the film to predict the time I was going to do.

Much has happened since then. With the arrival of COVID-19 and the explosion of #MeToo movementuncovered by the model Ambra Battilanathe ways of doing things in Hollywood have undergone a script twist when it comes to shooting of the sex scenes. The intimacy coordinators are on the rise and actresses like amanda seyfried they allege that, although she emerged fairly unscathed early in her acting career, would have liked this figure to be the norm on the sets: “Being famous very young must make you feel insecure in the world. I think of all those young actors who think they have to have security, they have to have an assistant. But their world has changed and it can become very stressful.”

Not everyone applauds this decision to choreograph the intimate scenes. As a result of Seyfried’s statements, the actor came to the fore Sean Bean (‘Game of thrones’ or ‘Snowpiercer’) affirming in the newspaper ‘The Times’ that “the intimacy coordinators take away the spontaneity of the scene”. The aftershocks were not long in coming. Several actresses, including her partner in ‘Snowpiercer’, Lena HillThey replied via Twitter: “intimacy coordinators are welcome on the film sets. If I feel insecure with a scene partner in the room and with part of the crew, then I don’t need a CI. BUT if there’s a part of me that feels weird, grossed out or overexposed… I’ll defy the need for the scene or go to an intimacy coordinator.”

I probably need to clarify some information in this random article since people are reaching out to me like “girl, are you ok?” https://t.co/mBH16KKP8A — Lena Hall (@LenaRockerHall) August 8, 2022

Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, has put distance with the Hollywood machinery, although it is showing signs of change. Since she became a mother, the actress, who lives on a farm in Hudson County (New York) with her husband, also an actor, Thomas Sadoskiand their two children, Nina, 5, and Thomas, 2, take more care of the papers you choose. His priority right now is in his family and about the sex scenes he concludes “I don’t have time for nudity or unnecessary sex because as you get older you realize that it’s not easy. It can be weird and uncomfortable”.