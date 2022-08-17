Hollywood mesmerized by Panamanian actress Ilda Mason – Metro World News

Panamanian actress Ilda Mason captivated Hollywood from her first role. Without imagining that one day she would pass, she was consecrated by participating in the film West Side Story and giving life to Luz, where she shared with Steven Spielberg, winner of several Oscars for Best Picture.

The dancer and singer is aware of her talent. She firmly believes in her artistic power to project herself on the Broadway circuit of the entertainment industry in the United States.

Without a doubt, he works to transcend from New York, where he currently lives. Speaking to Forbes, he applauded Spielberg’s performance and attitude, “He’s someone who takes the time to make you feel valuable in producing him. He is someone who showed me that it doesn’t matter how big or award-winning one can be. What people take away from you at the end of the day is how you treat them, how you make them feel. That further filled that flame in me of aspiring to become someone like him one day.”

What did the Panamanian actress do to get to Hollywood?

work hard with dedication, professionalism and commitment, said. Besides, she faced innumerable challenges and lived through years of efforts that made her deserve to be part of history that had at least seven Oscar nominations.

The formula to highlight the role of women in major projects lies in the search for challenges and sacrifices.

“I think the first thing that comes to mind, precisely because of what I do, which is storytelling, is to make sure represent the female gender in the most genuine and true way possible”.

Will you return to Panama?

Although at the moment it is not in his plans to return to his native country, the multifaceted star yearns for it with all his being. Day by day do not stop remembering.

She aspires to set foot on Panamanian soil for women and, likewise, to be a support for young people.

Above all, he indicated Panamanian actress Ilda Masonfor those seeking an opportunity in the universe of art and culture in general.