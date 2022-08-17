his controversial ‘ranking’ of favorite Indiana Jones movies

Quentin Tarantino came from choosing, on the ReelBlend podcast, the one he considered the best made movie in the history of cinema Shark. “You can’t do better,” said the filmmaker to praise the film and the work of Steven Spielberg. In the same podcast, Tarantino chose his favorite titles from Indiana Jones, the iconic saga directed by Spielberg himself with the exception of indiana jones 5 (no official title yet), which will be released on June 30, 2023 with James Mangold directing. And there, in his particular ranking from Indiana Jones movies, Tarantino left a surprising choice that will not coincide with that of many fans. Actually, more than one.

Tarantino chose Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doomthe second title of the saga after in search of the lost arkLike your favorite Indiana Jones movie. Moreover, Tarantino explained – bordering on contradiction after assuring that Shark is the best made movie in history – that the second adventure of Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones is his favorite movie directed by Spielberg. “At the end of the day, I think my Spielberg’s favorite movieagain with Shark carved into my own Mount Rushmore, it’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom» said Quentin Tarantino.

That is not, however, Tarantino’s biggest surprise in his Indiana Jones movie ranking. The director, among others, of pulp fiction Y Once upon a time… in Hollywood elected Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullconsidered the worst film in the saga, ahead of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which brought together Sean Connery as Harrison Ford. I like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull better. I don’t like the Sean Connery one at all. She is so boring! And he is not an interesting character. The joke tells itself, it’s like Stop!, or my mother shoots» commented Tarantino.

For tastes, the colors, but the ranking with the best Indiana Jones movies elaborated by Tarantino will not have as many followers as his cinema. If we look at the votes of the users of the specialized portal IMDBthe first in the list would be in search of the lost ark, with an average score of 8.4. Very close, with an 8.2 that is contrary to Tarantino, it would be Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Then, with a rating of 7.5, would come Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And, far away, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullwhich does not exceed 6.1.