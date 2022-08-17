his controversial ‘ranking’ of favorite Indiana Jones movies
That is not, however, Tarantino’s biggest surprise in his Indiana Jones movie ranking. The director, among others, of pulp fiction Y Once upon a time… in Hollywood elected Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullconsidered the worst film in the saga, ahead of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, which brought together Sean Connery as Harrison Ford. I like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull better. I don’t like the Sean Connery one at all. She is so boring! And he is not an interesting character. The joke tells itself, it’s like Stop!, or my mother shoots» commented Tarantino.
For tastes, the colors, but the ranking with the best Indiana Jones movies elaborated by Tarantino will not have as many followers as his cinema. If we look at the votes of the users of the specialized portal IMDBthe first in the list would be in search of the lost ark, with an average score of 8.4. Very close, with an 8.2 that is contrary to Tarantino, it would be Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. Then, with a rating of 7.5, would come Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. And, far away, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skullwhich does not exceed 6.1.