Her fear of heights and 5 other curious details of Eva Green – Movie News

The actress is the protagonist of the real-action film ‘Dumbo’ directed by Tim Burton.

Eva Green returns to the big screen and does so, once again, in the hands of Tim Burton. Three years after starring in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Burton’s previous directorial job, the actress takes on the role of a trapeze artist in the live-action version of the Disney classic, Dumbo. A role that has caused her the occasional headache, as a result of her fear of heights. As a result of this detail, at SensaCine we wanted to select other curiosities of Green’s life that you might like to know.



2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved / Jay Maidment



Fear of heights

How do you deal with a trapeze artist role if you’re terrified of heights? For Eva Green discovering that to get into the skin of the trapeze artist Colette Marchant she had to hang more than three meters high caused her a great shock. Although stunt doubles were used for the most dangerous moments, Green bit the bullet and despite the fact that “she didn’t have to do it” as Tim Burton explains in an interview for Use Todaythe interpreter showed to be a great professional and finally did it.

To prepare, Eva Green has confessed, in statements to Inquirer, that she had to “strengthen her arms” and “overcome my fear of heights“. The actress has stated that “eThe training was very intense. I worked very hard with some people from the circus every day for two or three hours. it was a great challenge“.



2019 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved / Jay Maidment



Collector

Having overcome her fear of heights, another aspect of Eva Green’s life that has caught our attention is her obsession with insects. Since she was a child, the protagonist of Dumbo She has been very attracted to nature, mainly to the tiny creatures that inhabit it. From this passion he has derived his love for beetles, to the point of collecting them. “I have a few on my wall. Some people collect butterflies, I love beetles“, assured Green in an interview to Telegraph.

As a token of appreciation, after the shooting of Dark Shadows, his first film under Burton, he gave him a gift that we are sure he will never forget. “I got him a rainbow beetle. There’s a store in New York that I go to, and they have bones and fossils and insects that are like works of art.”

Twin sister

Eva Gaelle Greenfull name of the actress, was born on July 6, 1980, in Paris (France), and two minutes later her twin sister, Joy Green. Yes, you read it right. The protagonist of Dumbo is one of the stars of the cinematographic panorama that can boast of having a twin. Despite this, Eva and Joy do not have too many physical features in common, it is more Eva does not even retain her natural blonde. In short, you would have no problem distinguishing them if you ran into them on the street.

In addition to their physical differences, the Green sisters also do not share a desire to follow in the footsteps of their mother, actress Marlène Jobert. While Eva was fully involved in the world of acting, her sister married a millionaire and would move to live on a ranch in Normandy, where she enjoys her passion for horse riding and her vineyards. .





Love for the music

Since she was a child, Eva Green has shown a great passion for everything related to culture. She is an art lover, she loves to visit museums, and she adores music, to such an extent that in her free time composes his own songs and performs them on his piano. Perhaps if she had not been lucky in the film industry, she would now be a successful singer. Will she compose any soundtrack for her future projects?





photos with personality

Eva Green has more than proven to be a woman with personality, one of those who impose their own fashions, and is not governed by what is worn or not. This has caused her to be considered at times one of the best dressed on the red carpet, and at others one of the most bizarre. And when it comes to a photo session, the actress, who has no qualms about appearing in public with a “washed face”, has recognized that prefers photographs with a touch of ‘pin-up’, in which he shows a totally different facet from his day to day. For this reason, she explains that she does not feel comfortable when she is asked to smile naturally in a session.





Healthy life

The actress, nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the television fiction Penny Dreadful, loves taking care of herself and, in addition to going for a walk whenever she can, follows a vegan diet. However, in an interview granted to the Mindfood portal, she has recognized that she sometimes “cheats”, and therefore, she admits that she is “almost vegan“.