her adventure trip after breaking up with Pete

Kim Kardashian is giving it her all in her newly released single life. Days after splitting from her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson, the founder of SKKN went on a getaway with friends and family to Idaho. During the trip, Kardashian participated in several adventurous activities, some of which she admitted she did not enjoy.

“Never again. No one is going to convince me to do this again,” he is heard saying in a video posted on his ‘stories’. In it, the businesswoman walks on a bridge overlooking a forest. “Okay,” replies Ella North West’s daughter, who recorded the video.

Mother and daughter went zip-lining (though Kardashian wrote in her stories that she’s scared of heights), went boating, hiked, and even jet skied. In a video practicing the latter sport, Kardashian seems to be concentrating and trying not to fall, but once the waves start to grow, she loses her balance.

For the boat ride, the SKIMS founder pulled a skintight black look from her wardrobe, this time in the form of a low-rise sporty wetsuit, which, of course, she teamed with the futuristic sunglasses from Balenciaga.

After the active day he had, he shared some ‘selfies’ with a grainy filter on his Instagram story.

The mother and daughter also posted a video of the getaway on their official TikTok account, @kimandnorth. “Zipline!” they say together at the beginning of the clip.

Kardashian’s nature vacation comes a week after news of her breakup with Davidson broke. The two were in a long-distance relationship while the comedian was recording ‘Wizards!’ in Australia. According to sources, the distance was too much for them and the spark simply fizzled out.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “They had great chemistry and still do, but she wants to be single. Kim still adores Pete and will always be his friend. She still thinks he’s ‘the kindest, sweetest guy in the world and there’s no drama or anything weird between them now.”