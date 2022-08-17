Google studies a plan to become a “channel store”

YouTube is planning to create a store through which you can buy subscriptions to streaming services such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and watch their content directly on its platform.

The enormous competition that exists today between the different streaming services is causing some of them like Netflix or Disney + to consider take out a paid plan with ads and that others like HBO Max and Discovery + are thinking of merging.

Well, now Google wants to take advantage of this situation to grow its streaming platform, since the American giant is preparing a plan to turn YouTube into a “channel store” that would host all the streaming services, which means that you could watch Netflix content directly on YouTube.

YouTube wants to dominate them all

According to information published in The Wall Street Journal, Google is considering creating a “channel store” within YouTube through which you can buy new “channels”which are subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video and view the contents of these platforms directly on YouTube.

According to this report, the Mountain View company has been working on this ambitious project for 18 months, during which time it has negotiated with several producers, and its launch is expected to take place this fall.

This could be a breath of fresh air for streaming services, as YouTube, with more than 2 billion monthly active users, is one of the best showcases that there is today to promote a movie or a series. Thus, if you discover a series thanks to a YouTube recommendation, you can watch it directly from the Google platform subscribing to the service that has it in its catalog.

This is not something new, because Amazon already offers a similar service through Prime Video channels, but it has cost the shopping giant a lot of work convincing the big distributorssurely because they see it as a direct competitor, something that does not happen with YouTube after the Google platform closed YouTube Originals.