Google ranking in the United States: these are the most popular movies of the moment

1. Elvis

The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. . And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

two. Jurassic World: Dominion

Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs coexist – and hunt – with humans around the world. This fragile balance will change the future and decide, once and for all, whether human beings will remain apex predators on a planet they share with the most fearsome animals in creation.

3. Minions: The Origin of Gru

Long before he became an evil genius, Gru was just a 12-year-old kid in the 1970s trying to take over the world from the basement of his suburban home. And he wasn’t doing too well. But when Gru crosses paths with Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto – a new Minion with braces on his teeth and desperate for acceptance – this unexpected family will join forces to build their first lair, design their first weapons and lead carry out their first missions.

Four. All at once everywhere

An elderly Chinese immigrant is thrown into a crazy adventure, where only she can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she might have led in other universes.

5. black phone

In a Colorado town in the 1970s, a masked man kidnaps Finney Shaw, a shy and intelligent 13-year-old boy, and locks him in a soundproof basement where his screams are useless. When a broken and offline phone starts ringing, Finney discovers that through it he can hear the voices of the previous victims, who are determined to prevent Finney from ending up just like them.

6. The Weight of Talent

Nicolas Cage plays himself in this wacky action-comedy. The fictional version of Cage is a broke actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire superfan (Pedro Pascal). But things take an unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the award-winning actor must take on the role of his life: Nick Cage.

7. Sonic 2: The Movie

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is dying to prove that he has the makings of a true hero, but Robotnik returns with a new partner Knuckles, in search of an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations, but Sonic is not alone, Tails will help him.

8. Spider-Man: No Way Home

Peter Parker is unmasked and therefore is unable to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

9. Morbius

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering the same fate, Doctor Morbius makes a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success is soon revealed to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

10. The lost City

A lonely romance novelist on tour with the cover model for her latest book finds herself embroiled in an attempted kidnapping that leads them both on a fiery jungle adventure.

The arrival of Google to streaming

Although with less impact than its rivals, the internet giant is also looking to enter streaming with Google TV. (Google)

google play is a digital distribution platform for mobile applications that uses the Android operating system; Likewise, it is an online store operated by the Google company that allows its users to download applications from games, music, books, magazines, movies and more.

Among the services offered by the internet giant is the application google tv (for the United States, Spain and Mexico) and Play Movies (in Latin American countries), through which users can watch movies and series purchased through Google Play.

It should be noted that films can be bought or rented, while in the case of series, seasons or episodes are not available for rent. The content can also be downloaded so that the subscriber can view it later without the need for internet access.

Play Movies is located available in more than 60 countries, while Google TV is only available on 15; In addition, the service to watch series is only available in the United States, Japan, Australia and the United Kingdom.

It was in August 2008 when Google launched its Android Market for paid applications in the United States and the United Kingdom; four years later, in 2012, the company relaunched the service and changed it to the name Google Play, which at that time it had a base of 450 thousand applications.

Subsequently, Google Play has undergone various changes such as adding PayPal payment, adding the Google Play Games section, prohibiting cryptocurrency mining applications, and placing more emphasis on the evaluation of children’s content with the “Teacher Approved” section. .

According to 2018 figures, Google had on its record 2.5 billion active Android devices and 2 billion monthly users on Google Play, which ultimately accumulated 115 billion downloads in the store in those 12 months.

