Girl power is now green; Tatiana Maslany is ‘She-Hulk’

MEXICO CITY.

TAtiana Maslany, Canadian actress whom many remember for her successful work on the series Orphan Blackwhich gave her an Emmy Award in 2016 for Best Actress, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe and took over from Mark Ruffalo, better known as the Hulk, to now become the female and most revolutionized version of him in She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesseries that next to the tape Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will conclude phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). With this step, Maslany joins another group of women such as Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldaña, Salma Hayek, Natalie Portman or Iman Vellani, to name a few, who have left their mark on the universe of superheroines.

It was about time. I feel like it took a while for us to be both behind and in front of the cameras the way we see it today. I feel very grateful to be able to live in a time where the presence of women is a priority and I think that if I had lived in another time I would not have had any guarantee that I would be able to be doing this, so I am extremely excited for what is coming for us”, she reflected in an interview with Excelsior Tatiana Maslany.

It was during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic that the 36-year-old actress was asked to do a castingvirtually, to She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, a series that will premiere tomorrow through the Disney + platform. Maslany says that when she did it she felt very overwhelmed and she thought that she had done everything wrong, since due to the coronavirus situation she had not worked in front of the cameras for a year.

Photo: Courtesy Disney+

However, some time later he received a call from Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, who told him that his role was his and that he would work for a few moments with Mark Ruffalo, whom we first saw as the Hulk 10 years ago in Advancers; with Tim Roth, who played the villain Emil Blonsky, better known as the Abomination who appeared with this character in 2008, when the Hulk was played by Edward Norton, as well as with Charlie Cox, who has given life to the blind superhero Daredevil.

It might interest you: They release photos of She-Hulk with a new look of Hulk and Titania

They are all different actors, however, what all three have in common is the joy, sense of humor and creative freedom they brought to the set. His characters, who come from slightly more dramatic movies or series, entered the dynamic of our show, which is more a bit more comical, and went straight to that goal. Mark is an amazing actor, he was always in the moment with me, Tim took the role very seriously and it was wonderful to see him change the tone of his character, while Charlie was a delight and I was so excited to have him in the trailer for the movie. series, just as the fans were excited. I’m not going to say much about what happened with him in the series, but it’s one of my favorite parts and I already want people to see it, “said Maslany.

The latter expressed by the actress has a lot to do with the fact that in the She-Hulk comics, created by Stan Lee and John Buscema, when she is not green and muscular, she is in the skin of Jennifer Walters, a dedicated woman. to the legal profession, while the character of Charlie Cox, when he is not Daredevil, is Matt Murdock, also a lawyer by profession. In such a way we will see what happens between the two lawyers who become superheroes throughout the nine episodes of the series created by Jessica Gao, who has been behind Rick and Morty.

In order to bring to life the superheroine She-Hulk, who acquires her powers after a car accident in which her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood came into contact with her own, Tatiana Maslany used both a special Motion Capture suit and various platforms to be able to pretend that it has a height of two meters and not the meter with 63 centimeters that it measures in real life.

Long before filming we did several tests with a Motion Capture suit (which captures movement and captures it in the computer) and it was incredible to see how they built a great character, I was shocked to see her breathe, blink and she looked very real. It blew my mind to see myself as She-Hulk. You know? When I was a child I dreamed of having a cartoon character and this is far beyond what I ever dreamed of. And when it comes to height, the platforms were great allies, although I always felt small”, shared Tatiana Maslany.

Photo: Courtesy Disney+

One of the attractions of this series —and that can be seen in the comics— is the fact that She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall and turns to look at the camera to make a comment to the viewer. In the same way, in the series he is seen linking to the character through dating applications and it is seen how men more than want to go out with Jenn the lawyer, want to go out with She-Hulk.

There’s always something about waking up with someone the next day and you’re vulnerable, you’re just being yourself, you’re not wearing makeup that you wore the night before or whatever, and Jenn experiences all of that in a very extreme way, which is very conflicting for her. There’s a monologue in chapter six or seven that addresses just that and how she feels knowing that men aren’t looking for her, they’re looking for She-Hulk,” Maslany recounted.

If you click on the following image you can see our galleries:

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

If you click on the following image you can see the latest news:

LECQ