Get to know the actor’s $8 million estate in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly getting married again, this time in front of friends and family at Affleck’s $8 million estate in Georgia.

The three-day wedding celebration will reportedly take place this weekend at Affleck’s 87-acre estate on Hampton Island, less than 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Savannah. A source revealed to Page Six that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly wrap up the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.

The complex, which overlooks the North Newport River, actually consists of three separate houses, each called The Big House, the Oyster House, and the Summer Cottage. Affleck’s four-bedroom Big House is designed in a pre-war Greek Revival style. According to Architectural Digestthe mansion spans 6,000 square feet (557 square meters) with Doric columns and shuttered windows on the exterior.

The even larger Oyster House is located south of The Big House and has six rooms and 10,000 square feet (929 square meters). Built as a guest house, the Oyster House features rustic exposed beams and a wraparound balcony. The secluded Summer Cottage is another dwelling on the property, which has stone floors and a massive brick fireplace in the kitchen.

Ben Affleck originally bought the sprawling property in 2003, the first time he was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. The Georgia estate was reportedly going to be the site of the couple’s first wedding, before they called off their engagement in 2004.

In 2019, the actor from gone girl listed the property for three houses at $8.9 million. He then reduced the sale price to $7.6 million before finally pulling it off the market.

On Monday, a source revealed that the guest list for the three-day wedding included friends Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Drea de Matteo and the actor’s younger brother Casey Affleck. “JLo is going to be the star. Ben wants her to be the center of attention on her big day,” the source confirmed to multiple outlets.

Lopez is also expected to wear a custom Ralph Lauren dress made in Italy, while the magazine fashion will document the special occasion.

Ben Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Georgia was listed for $8.9 million in 2019 (Boston Herald/Shutterstock)

The three-day celebration comes after Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, nearly 20 years after calling off their first engagement. the actress of marry me confirmed the news in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. He has the patience to wait twenty years,” she wrote. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we traveled to Las Vegas, queued for a license with four other couples, all of whom made the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.”

The former couple rekindled their romance in early 2021 following Lopez’s breakup with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. Lopez announced her engagement to Affleck in April, 20 years after they were first engaged in 2002 before her split in 2004.