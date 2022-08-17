‘Gaslit’, the series with Julia Roberts that we should see recommended at all times

based on the podcast Slow Burnthe limited series by Robbie Pickering and Matt Ross (Captain America) is executive produced by Roberts herself. It is not the first time that the actress stars in the serial adaptation of a podcast: she already did it in 2018 with home coming, only at the time I was still having trouble admitting that I was making a series and not a long movie; something that seems to be outdated.

Gaslit intends to open the door to the Watergate case through the forgotten characters of the scandal. Among them, the figure of Martha Mitchell stands out, wife of who was attorney general at that time, John Mitchell. A woman who, condemned to drink coffee in the next room in the company of the rest of the wives of cabinet members while they are the ones who discuss fundamental issues in their country, escaped from that assigned role thanks to an undeniable charisma that pushed her to communicate with grace everything that was going through his head. His public appearances on television and magazines disturbed the environment of the Nixon administration to the point of earning the nickname “unguided missile”. An uncontrollable woman – with what they liked to keep quiet – who with her criticism of the US participation in the Vietnam War (among other outbursts of sincerity) dynamited the solid image of the side from within republican.

“The president or me”

But it wasn’t her criticism of the war that ostracized her. Nor her alleged rivalry with Pat Nixon -wife of the president-, who supposedly bothered him that he overshadowed him. It was when the Watergate scandal exploded, and seeing that her husband was going to be chosen as a scapegoat in order to deflect blame, that she decided -also encouraged by the journalist, close friend and later her biographer, Winzola McLendon (Allison Tolman) – to blow everything up.

She was just the wife of an important uncle who talked a lot on television, why would they believe her? Throughout the series, the usual maneuver is aimed at discrediting a woman: accusing her of being crazy and alcoholic. Without forgetting that he goes for consultation and is well medicated. The very title of the series gives us a clue: Martha suffered from a relentless gaslight that constantly sought to discredit her testimony based on making him believe that what he said was not true. Turning her into a media minstrel given her talkative condition was not difficult, only that, while trying to destroy her image, young people on the left extolled her as an icon and raised banners with her name during the demonstrations against the Nixon government under the claim “ free Martha Mitchell”. own nora ephron was in charge of describing the double reading that his image aroused in Crazy salad. some things about women: “The scruffy, excessive and talkative Martha Mitchell turns out, upon close inspection, to be charming, cunning and touching.”