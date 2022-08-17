From the dismissal of Maribel Domínguez to her move to the quarterfinals in the World Cup

The Mexican Under-20 National Team recovered from the dismissal of its coach, Maribel Domínguez, and now dreams of continuing to advance in the Costa Rica 2022 World Cup

COSTA RICA — Those first reports about internal problems in the U-20 Women’s Mexican National Team who directed Maribel Dominguezforeshadowed the worst not only in sports but emotionally in the national representative.

Hours later, disbelief and uncertainty grew when it was announced that Maribel Dominguez was separated from Under-20 teamlike his collaborators, 20 days before the start of the World Cup in the category in Costa Rica 2022.

Ana Galindo37, took the helm of the Tricolor temporarily, while the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) called to account the so-called ‘Marigol, unofficially singled out for ill-treatment in the team that she qualified for the World Cup.

A complaint reached the FMF by a player from the National selection that was not revealed by the authorities but that, nevertheless, caused a catastrophe. Maribel Dominguez It was pointed out by some players, although the specific reasons were never known.

El Tri Femenil defeated Germany and reached the quarterfinal stage. Getty Images

An investigation was opened and barely two weeks were enough for the high command to make the decision to remove Mr. Maribel Dominguezwho had been away from the national representative for more than two weeks.

Whoever broke schemes in 2004 in Mexican soccer by requesting to be allowed to play with the men’s Celaya, then a Second Division team, was no longer a national coach of the U-20 National Team.

Ana Galindo was confirmed at the head of the team that packed suitcases to travel to Costa Rica. Few training sessions had the new coaching staff and the players together, but beyond that what always stood out in the players was the willingness to work, the desire to transcend and continue with the plan to attend the World Cup as if nothing had happened .

Now, this Mexican National Team has surprised, as it has reached the quarterfinals, after defeating the always favorite Germany and makes a generation of young soccer players dream that they have left behind the controversies and obstacles.