Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #3 – Where to buy the comic and how to redeem the code

From August 17, 2022, the comic is on sale in different countries around the world Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #3the third in a five-issue limited miniseries of Fortnite Y Marvel. East comic bring a code to get the Adamantium Claws harvesting tool of Wolverines in fortnite battle royale. Just below we tell you all the details, including where to buy the comic, in which countries is it availableY how to redeem the code:

Where to buy the Fortnite x Marvel comic: Zero Conflict #3? In which countries is it available?

Fortnite x Marvel Comics: Zero Conflict are available in the following countries: Andorra, Germany, Argentina, Austria, Belgium (French Community), Brazil, Canada, Chile, France, Slovakia, Spain, United States, Greece, Holland, Hungary, Italy, Monaco, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Russia, Saint Marino, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey and the Vatican.

Official Fortnite Adamantium Claws Harvesting Tool Artwork

Ask your usual bookstore or kiosk about its availability, since in principle no store chain has exclusivity over its sale and distribution. Each issue of the comic has a price of €4.20which may vary somewhat between stores.

What is the reward for Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #3? How to redeem your code?

The reward for the Fortnite x Marvel comic: Zero Conflict #3 is the Adamantium Claws harvesting tool and the gesture Snikt! Snikt!.

A code comes in every Fortnite x Marvel comic: Zero Conflict #3 that we can redeem on the official Fortnite website. Here, with the session in our Epic Games/Fortnite account initiated, we enter said code in question; the next time we enter Fortnite we will receive the objects as a reward and they will be ours forever. Remember that the code is only included in the physical version of the comicnot in digital.

When do the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict comics go on sale? What prizes will they bring?

The release dates The rest of the Fortnite x Marvel: Conflict Zero comics are as follows:

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #4 : August 31, 2022. Reward: Fortnite x Marvel Inspired Spray: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic.

: August 31, 2022. Reward: Fortnite x Marvel Inspired Spray: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic. Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict #5 : September 28, 2022. Reward: Loading screen inspired by Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic.

: September 28, 2022. Reward: Loading screen inspired by Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict. It is exclusive to this comic. For redeeming the five codes (Numbers 1-5 of Fortnite x Marvel: Conflict Zero): additional skin.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero Conflict is a limited comic book miniseries divided into five issues. It is a collaboration between Marvel and Fortnite Season 3. In our complete game guide we help you with certain aspects of it, such as how to complete all the Missions, or how to level up fast.

Source: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration