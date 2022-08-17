Film director Wolfgang Petersen dies at 81

the german manager Wolfgang Petersenwho achieved international fame with films such as “The Submarine,” “Epidemic” and “Presidential Plane,” has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 81, a spokesman said.

Petersen, who directed Hollywood stars like Clint Eastwood, Dustin Hoffman, George Clooney, Harrison Ford and Brad Pitt career spanning five decades, died Friday in Los Angeles.

Born in 1941 in Emden, Germany, Petersen scored his first big hit with a World War II submarine thriller adapted from a novel about the Battle of the Atlantic. The film earned two Oscar nominations in 1983, including Best Director.

Petersen made his first film in English, the children’s fantasy feature “The NeverEnding Story,” the following year.

In the 1990s he became make action and disaster movies in Hollywoodwhere he worked with Eastwood and John Malkovich on the thriller “In the Line of Fire” before directing Hoffman on “Epidemic.”

Glenn Close, who co-starred with Ford in “Presidential Plane,” said in a statement to AFP that being directed by the German “remains a special memory.”

Although the script was exciting and incredibly intense, I remember a lot of laughter (…) My memory is of a man full of happiness for life, who did what he liked to do the most,” he wrote.

In the 2000s, Petersen directed Clooney in “A Perfect Storm” and Pitt in “Troy.”

He died at his residence in Brentwood, Los Angeles, in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette.

