Filippo Storino in “There is room in the background”: who is the actor who brings Remo to life | America TV Series | Peruvian actors nnda nnlt | CHEK

To the delight of his fans, “There is room in the background” It returned with its ninth season this 2022. In that sense, with the return of a large part of the original cast, the story of the Gonzáles family and Francesca Maldini continues to give viewers fun moments of one of the most successful series on América TV.

Thus, the production has also presented new members who join the cast made up of prominent Peruvian actors. One of these figures is Filippo Storinoa young artist who is also a lawyer, a reporter and was a participant in a famous competition reality show.

Do you want to discover more about this performer? then meet Who is Filippo Storino?the actor who plays Rowing in the Peruvian series “In the background there is a place”.

WHO IS FILIPPO STORINO?

As presented in your profile LinkedIn, Filippo Storino is a Peruvian actor and lawyer. He was born in Lima and graduated in Law from the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences. In this area he has more than 2 years of professional experience. In addition, he is interested in Marketing.

In 2020 he was part of the Roberto Ángeles Acting Training Workshop and has participated in some Peruvian television productions since then. He has also served as a reporter for the program “You are in all” and even as a reality show participant “This is war”.

In his various social networks, the artist presents himself as a lover of sports and healthy living. Also, according to Cocktail magazine, Filippo admire actors like Marlon Brando, Christian Bale and Johnny Deppbecause it is his desire to play chameleon characters and be versatile.

The actor graduated as a lawyer in 2022 (Photo: Filippo Storino / Instagram)

PERSONAL DATA OF FILIPPO STORINO

Full name: Filippo Storino De Marzo

Age: 26 years old

Occupation: Lawyer, reporter and actor

Instagram: @filippo.storino

Facebook: FilippoStorino96

Tik Tok: filippo.storino

Storino is a lawyer, reporter and actor (Photo: Filippo Storino / Instagram)

WHAT CHARACTER DOES FILIPPO STORINO PLAY IN “AL FONDO HAY SITIO”?

In “There is room in the background”, Filippo Storino interprets Rowing Sanchez-Concha. He is the current romantic interest of AlessiaWho does he go to the movies with? For this reason, he is presented as a rival to Jaimito ‘Jimmy’ Gonzales.

The character is a student of Administration, like the young woman. And, on the surface, she is a person with money and comes from a wealthy family.

Remo and Alesia from “In the background there is room” in the cinema (Photo: América TV)

OTHER FILIPPO STORINO PRODUCTIONS

Although the television work of Filippo Storino is recent, has already been part of two major productions of America TV. The first of these was “back to the neighborhood”, where he participated in 2021 as Luis Miguel.

Later, in the 2022I work in “Neighbors Meeting 2” like the character Salvatore Collareta. She was also part of the project “The Other Liberators” from Latina TVwhere he gave life to Romualdo.

THE PARTICIPATION OF FILIPPO STORINO IN “ESTO ES GUERRA”

In the year 2014, when Storini was 18 years old, participated in the famous reality competition “This is war”. He was part of the team of cobras in that season led by Mathías Brivio and Johanna San Miguel.

Filippo Storino in “This is war” (Photo: América TV)

FILIPPO STORINO AND HIS WORK AS A REPORTER

In August 2021, Filippo joined the team of the program “You are in all”, hosted by Choca Mandros and Natalie Vértiz. The young man worked as a reporter and production assistant until March 2022.