Fast and furious: the most popular film saga in history that you can already see in streaming | MISCELLANY

Hated and loved at the same time, but that has not left the world indifferent. So is the film saga of most successful action, which combines car races, robberies and impressive confrontations. The nine films that make up the franchise are finally streaming and here we tell you how you can see the first eight that have just been uploaded to Star Plus.

Without a doubt, due to its great success, these tapes are already part of popular culture and they left the cinematographic format to enter television, video games and even amusement parks.

We refer to “Fast and Furious” (“Fast&Furious” in its original language), the film saga starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and the always remembered Paul Walkerwho passed away in 2013. Learn more about the history of this cinema phenomenon and how you can watch it from the comfort of streaming.

Main cast of the “Fast and Furious” saga (Photo: Universal Pictures)

WHAT IS “FAST AND FURIOUS” ABOUT?

The film saga has Dominic Toretto as its main character.who is in charge of organizing a series of illegal races, with the coolest and fastest cars in town. His successful and clandestine event, however, will draw the attention of the authorities.

And it will be Brian O’Conner the agent who goes after the clues of Toretto to dismantle the mafia behind these wild and even deadly competitions. However, Brian’s path will take a different turn when he falls madly in love with MineDom’s sister.

In this way, the plot begins to take other directions, while Toretto’s gang is behind truck robberies and hijackingsearning juicy profits of millions of dollars in merchandise.

this is just a thread of what will later become the “Fast and Furious” franchise, a series of stories of combats, confrontations, personal and family conflicts, which will take them to leave the planet. That’s how amazing and amazing it is one of the phenomena of the cinema of the last decades.

Brian O’Conner is one of the key figures in the saga (Photo: Universal Pictures)

WHO ARE THE ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “FAST AND FURIOUS”?

Vin Diesel as Dominic “Dom” Toretto

Paul Walker as Brian O’Conner

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Ludacris as Tej Parker

Sung Kang as Han Lue

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

HOW TO WATCH “FAST AND FURIOUS”?

The eight films, in chronological order, of the saga of “Fast and Furious” is available on the Star Plus streaming platform. To see it online, you can click on this link. While “F9″ or the ninth tape is in the catalog of hbo maxwhich you can see in this link.

TRAILER OF “FAST AND FURIOUS”