Expandable RAM up to 32GB and GTX 1650Ti graphics card

After much expectation, the Dragon Ball franchise has finally arrived at ‘Fortnite’ accompanied by characters like Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and Bulma. You will be able to customize them with the flying cloud, Shen Long, the holy staff and more. You can now find all Dragon Ball content within the most popular Epic Games game store.

If you want to enjoy all the content that ‘Fortnite’ has, today we bring you a laptop for gamers. It’s about the Dell Gaming G3 you have a graphics card Nvidia 1650Tiexpandable RAM up to 32GB and solid state drive. You can find it available at amazon mexico for 19,299 pesos.





Dell Gaming G3 with offer on Amazon Mexico

The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, for which it has the benefit of free shipping for all users Y free deliveries in one day, depending on your city if you have an Amazon Prime membership. You can also choose to pay it to 12 months without interest with participating cards and add damage coverage for up to three years if you wish.

This Dell laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS display with full HD resolution and wide viewing angles, a four-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and dual-ventilation technology to keep your PC from overheating while you play.

The configuration of the Dell Gaming G3 is 8GB for RAM with the capacity to expand up to 32GB, for internal storage it has 256GB Solid State Drive (SSD) with the possibility of expanding storage through hard disks (HDD). The graphics card is Nvidia GTX 1650Ti and is powered by a Intel Core i5 tenth generation.

As for the software, it is accompanied by Windows 10, Allen Ware Center to personalize your gaming experience and Dell Scout Storage to optimize gaming performance. You can also find this equipment available in black or white.

The Dell Gaming G3 It is undoubtedly an ideal laptop to enter the world of video games, its software is specially designed to maximize the gaming experience, accompanied by technology that increases the performance of the equipment and its lightweight design makes it a great option even to take wherever you want.





In Xataka México Selección we publish the best offers in technology, video games, collectibles and other categories that are discounted in different online stores in Mexico. Product price and availability are subject to change without notice.

Some of the links in this post may belong to an affiliate program. None of the mentioned articles have been proposed neither by the brands nor by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.