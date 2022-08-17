‘Everyone hates Johan’ (Hallvar Witzø, 2022)

‘Everybody hates Johan’ is 93 minutes of entertainment in which you probably know what is going to happen at all times and still be surprised by its plot twists and the ‘incredible’ story. This is one of those tapes that leaves you with a good taste in your mouth. and they keep you happy throughout its footage despite the large number of sad moments that surround its protagonist.

Johan is an eccentric misfit from a small Norwegian village. Orphaned as a child and fond of explosives, Johan tries to win the heart of his neighbor Solvor, whom he accidentally blew up as a child.

Thanks to some of those landscapes that leave you speechless and make you find out when you leave the cinema where the film was shot, you feel comfortable and at home, despite the isolation of the places where the story takes place. This is not at all the urban and even rural environment that we are used to. The sea feels cold and the lighthouses look like colossi on islands teeming with life but feel alien and lonely to humans.

Characters to remember. Both among its protagonists and among its secondary. In part it reminds us of ‘The Great Seduction’, because of those special locals who are part of the place as much or more than its flora and fauna.

We see through their actions and behaviors how extravagant or strange has no place with them. It always surprises us to see that it is in the smallest places where differences are most pointed out and where ostracism has its greatest consequences. He speaks, and he does so with very harsh scenes, but with a point of stoicism that almost borders on the anti-sentimental, of the loss of loved ones, of feeling isolated and out of place, as well as the enormous desire to have a family and simply to live.

When you don’t differentiate between the barrier of seriousness and absurdity, only two things can happen. Whether you end up with genius in your hands or have it literally blow up in your face. Without a doubt, there are many things that explode in ‘Everyone hates Johan’, but they are only the appropriate and necessary ones. Thanks to its dynamic and surreal script, just in its fair measure, we fell in love with its protagonist, who is impossible not to compare with Tom Hanks in ‘Forrest Gump’.

Their affable personalities, their kind gestures and the tranquility of their people accentuate that memory.. Characters who seek to live a simple life asking her for just someone to share it with.

If something is worth highlighting, it is the care that has been put into the clothing, makeup and locations. Despite portraying the passage of a large number of years, we neither think so nor do we miss it. It is true that the protagonists grow and mature, but they do so with an amazing naturalness, which is why we praise the extreme detail that has been put into the characterizations of the protagonists, who do not lack detail.

the debut of Hallvar Witzø counts in the leading roles with Pål Sverre Hagen (‘Kon-Tiki’, ‘Redemption’…) e Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (‘Westworld’, ‘Forget Nick’…). The film is close, either because of its story or because of its tone, to recent titles of the nordic cinema like ‘Giant Heart’, ‘The Woman from the Mountain’, ‘Rams’ or ‘A Man Called Ove’. Do you dare to go to the movie theaters to have a good time? We can do nothing but recommend it.

