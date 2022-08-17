Euphoria, Zendaya anticipates what to expect from the third season

Zendaya reflects on the third season of Euphoria and, while waiting for filming to start, the actress has admitted what she would like to see in the next few episodes, not just for Rue.

The future of Zendaya seems to be written among the stars. The actress, nominated for a second time to the Emmy Awards, shines with a light of its own and collects success after success. But the role that most allowed her to dig deep inside herself is the one assigned to her in Euphoria. His character, Rue, has several inner demons that often take over by creating scorched earth around him. Over the course of the second season, the TV series pushed her to a bottom from which it was difficult to get up. Yet Rue has made it and it is hoped that even when she returns with the third season, her will be a path now downhill.

There was a time when Rue might not have been Zendaya. To reveal it is the casting director, Jennifer Venditti. On Variety’s microphones, she recounted what that role was almost went to another woman far from the world of entertainment. The choice fell on a rookie who had had a very similar story to Rue’s in reality. But the fear was that she might not be ready for such a show, so did the creator Sam Levinson he changed his mind.

Euphoriawhat to expect from the third season according to Zendaya

After some time, that choice has undoubtedly paid off for the efforts and sorrow because Zendaya has proved to be perfectly capable of handling a complicated character like Rue. Despite not having a similar past to hers, she was able to delve into that difficult path on her own strength and make it as realistic as possible. Years after that casting, the actress has had other cinematic experiences such as the trilogy of Spider-Man and the new fantasy world of Dunes. Nevertheless Euphoria it gave her popularity and allowed her to make her way into the world of Emmys. She won the first lei at the age of 24 and is probably destined for an encore.

Reflecting on the Rue’s futureZendaya shared what she expects from third season from Euphoria, whose shooting has not yet started. Considering the finale of the previous season, the actress admitted that she would like one time jump. As a result Rue would no longer go to high school, but she would have to go to high school adult life, maybe choose which college to attend or evaluate the way forward. “I think it will be exciting to explore the characters after high school. I want to see what Rue looks like on her journey to sobriety, how chaotic it might seem“.

The actress admitted that she would like to assimilate the post high school for all characters involved in Euphoriafigure out what to do with their lives now that school is over and find out who they want to be. The second season allowed for elaborate on the facets of all the characters and it was a experiment succeeded to the point of being able to easily have a replica. We don’t know when it will come out yet, but it likely will Euphoria 3 will arrive in 2023.