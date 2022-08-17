Eugenio Derbez: the success of the Mexican actor outside his country | netflix | movies | The Valet | The Valet | Vadhir Derbez LRTM | Famous

Eugenio Derbez is one of the most internationally recognized Mexican artists. With sacrifice and effort he has achieved success both at home and abroad. He is even one of the Latin Americans who have a star in the Hollywood walk of fame.

But, to achieve this recognition, Eugenio had to abandon what he built in his country in more than a decade of career. In 2003 he traveled to Los Angeles to live the American dream.

Eugenio Derbez together with his wife, Alessandra Rosaldo. Photo: Instagram @ederbez

In an interview promoting the film “The valet” —Derbez’s latest film project—, the protagonist of “The P. Luche family” He revealed that he came to the United States to do his first steps in small theaters and to ask for appointments with some producers. However, she did not have it easy.

“It was practically invisible . I came to the big offices of producers and directors and they ignored me, ”he indicated. It was at that moment that she felt the punch. “In Mexico it was like ‘Mr. Derbez come through here,’ and they gave me a ticket to first class without asking. In Los Angeles I was nobody. he pointed.

In 2008, he had his first appearance in a Hollywood production with a small role in the movie “A Chihuahua from Beverly Hills”. By that year she had already participated in the Broadway musical “Una Eva y dos louts”.

Eugenio Derbez at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram @ederbez

In 2011 he participated in the movie “Jack and Jill”, starring Adam Sandler. Two years later, in 2013, she would star in the movie ‘No Returns Accepted’. The following year she decided to go live in the United States permanently.

From then on, he reaped triumphs outside his country, such as “Miracles from Heaven” (2016). In 2020 she won the Emmys and received weighty nominations, like at the 2022 SAG (Screen Actors Guild Awards).

How many children does Eugenio Derbez have?

Eugenio Derbez with his family. Photo: Instagram @ederbez

Eugenio Derbez is the father of four children. The first is Aislinn, who was born on March 18, 1986 as a result of her relationship with Gabriela Michel. Five years later, with Silvana Prince as his partner, he had Vhadir.

In 1992, being already known, he fathered his third son together with the renowned Victoria Ruffo: José Eduardo. His last daughter is Aitana, who came into the world in 2014, a year after the actor married Alessandra Rosaldo.