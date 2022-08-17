Erin Brockovich fined for overwatering her garden
Famous throughout the world thanks to a famous film with Julia Roberts, she was fined for having watered her garden three times a week during a dry period.
The American champion of the environment, Erin Brockovichfamous throughout the world thanks to a famous film with Julia Roberts who won an Oscar for her role, was fined for have watered your garden in California three times a week, because in this period of drought it is possible to do it only once.
Last year, reports the New York Timesthe environmental icon received an account from $1,700 which included water bills and fines, and decided that he had to change something on his property in Agoura Hills, 60 kilometers from Los Angeles.
And so decided to replace his 280 square meters of garden with an artificial turf. Many of his neighbors followed his example.
In the past year, 300 homeowners in Southern California have gone over synthetic turf, 870 in May and 1,400 in June.
