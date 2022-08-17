Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan: ‘He’s booking like a 14-year-old would’

It is a fact that Eric Bischoff is not a fan of All Elite Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer has lashed out on many occasions against the product offered by Tony Khan’s company, turning AEW fans against him.

Meanwhile, it does not seem that his speech will change in the short term since, during a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri, from ET Canada Y CBS Sports, the former WCW Vice President charged once again against AEW and its president. Here we leave you with his most outstanding statements, transcript courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

On whether AEW is really WWE’s competition

“Tony Khan refers to WWE not as WWE, but as ‘the competition‘. Tony. Wake up. you are not competition. You haven’t taken any market share. Your audience is not growing on television. There is not even a comparison from a financial perspective in terms of income-generating conversation. So how exactly are you competitive if you’re not taking market share and you’re not even in the same conversation from a revenue standpoint as a business? That is the beginning and the end of the great conversation about the competition. Either you are gaining market share or you are not. Either you generate the same or you approach the income of your competitor. And they don’t. they’re not even close“.

On the impact that the new direction of WWE may have on AEW

“If Tony Khan is smart – and I know he’s very, very smart, much smarter than me in many ways, there’s no question about it – I don’t necessarily think he has a creative instinct in his body. I think what he’s doing is relive a childhood memory of ECW and the independent scene and great matches. In my opinion, he is booking like a 14 year old who has a lot of toys and a lot of things to play with.. But I don’t see a story. We see what the wrestling public, or the AEW public in particular, calls a story. But is not. It’s an excuse to have a great match or a dream match.”

“If Tony Khan is really smart in his goal to compete seriously, then he’ll look at what’s working in WWE from a storytelling standpoint., in a format perspective. He’s going to wake up one day and realize that being a magazine booker and restoration of the internet wrestling community is a wonderful thing because his name is on the internet all the time, but it’s not going to grow any further. from where you are now, as you are only serving a small segment of the audience and not reaching the broader base audience and the more general audience. Not everyone lives, eats, sleeps and breathes wrestling like the Internet wrestling audience does. There is an audience more, I don’t want to say passive, but less committed. This is very important”.

Meanwhile, All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan continue to finalize preparations for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show. In this sense, the president of the company was very excited about it, pointing out that we could be facing one of the best shows in the history of the company.

So excited for Wednesday night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT on @TBSNetwork! We're live on TBS tonight for the 150th episode of Dynamite, and I honestly think it may be one of our best shows yet!

Tonight’s show on TBS is sponsored by @HBO’s new series, @HouseofDragon, which premieres Sunday.”

