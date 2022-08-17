Ephemeris August 17: What is celebrated on a day like TODAY

Did you know Robert DeNiro was Martin Scorsese’s neighbor throughout his childhood, but they never met? They were introduced at a party several years later. De Niro turns 79 today.

Get to know this and other ephemerides of this 17 of Augustthe most important events around the world.

Robert DeNiro is born

On August 17, 1943, the American actor was born. Robert DeNiro, considered one of the most important and influential actors in the film industry. He has participated in more than 50 films where they stand out Taxi Driver, The Godfather II, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, The Irishman, among other. He has been the winner of 2 Oscars.

Sean Penn is born

On August 17, 1960, the American actor, director, screenwriter and producer was born. Sean Penn. She won the Oscar for Mystic River and by Milk. He has participated in films like Strange blood bond, I am Sam, 21 grams Y The gunman. He also directs music videos and founds the production company Clyde Is Hungry Films.

End Woodstock 69

On August 17, 1969, the Woodstock Rock Festival, in farmer Max Yasgur’s field in Bethel, New York. In three days, more than 500,000 young people demonstrated against the war in Vietnam and spread peace and free love. Artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Santana, The Who, Joan Baez, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, Canned Heat, among others, were presented.

Other ephemeris of August 17:

In 1502 during his fourth voyage to America, the navigator and discoverer Christopher Columbus took possession of the territory of Honduras, in the name of the kings of Spain. During this journey he also discovers Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

In 1870 the American scientist was born Frederick Russellwho developed the first vaccination against typhoid fever.

In 1896 the Italian photographer was born Tina Mottiwho participated in the Spanish Civil War.

In 1916 the Mexican actor, comedian and screenwriter was born. Francisco Amado “Pancho” Cordova. He participated in multiple films such as national mechanics Y inspector pantiesin addition to Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid in Hollywood. He was a co-founder of the Independent Screen Actors Guild.

In 1945 George Orwell published his novel Rebelion on the farm.

In 1969 the Mexican actress was born Daniela Castro, daughter of a member of the Los Hermanos Castro group, Javier. She has acted in telenovelas like A new dawn, My second mother, Chains of bitterness, Cane field of passions, A lucky family, My sin, I plead guiltyhim, among others.

In 1977 in France the film was released That dark object of desireof Luis Bunuel.

In 1982 in Germany began to market the compact disc (CD).

In 1982 the American actor, singer, songwriter and musician was born. Mark Wayne Sallingwho played the character “Noah ‘Puck’ Puckerman” in the musical series glee.

In 1991, the American actor, singer and model was born. austin butlerRecently gave life to Elvis Presley in his biopic, ELVIS.

In 1995 Dave Gahanrock band leader and vocalist Depeche Mode, attempted suicide in a room at the Sunset Strip hotel. For this reason he is hospitalized for his recovery.

In 2002 in Mexico, excavations to change the drainage in the Historic Center of Mexico City uncovered one of the walls that delimit the sacred zone of the great Tenochtitlánknown as Coatepantli.

In 2004 César Costa was appointed ambassador of UNICEF for Mexico.

In 2005 the Mexican poet Eduardo Lizalde won the International Poetry Prize “Jaime Sabines-Gatien Lapointe”for his work as a writer and his contribution to Mexican culture, both in the publishing world and in education, music, radio and television.

In 2005 Mexican student leader José Luis Rodríguez Pérez “Palillo” diedcharacter of urban culture, creator of the “Goya”anthem of the students of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

In 2005, the American astrophysicist died. John Norris Bahcallwho made important discoveries about the Sun, such as its age and temperature. He was also the creator of the Hubble Space Telescope.

In 2010 the Spanish government acquires what was the house of the Spanish filmmaker Luis Buñuel in Mexico to turn it into a center for cinematographic cooperation between the two countries.

in 2015 actress Yvonne Craig diedwho stood out for her role as “Batgirl” in the television series Batman.

in 2017 the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities announced the discovery of three rock tombs approximately 200 kilometers south of Cairo, each more than two thousand years old.

In 2017 the American actor Sonny Landhamknown for his role as “Billy Sole” in the film Predatorpassed away at the age of 76.

