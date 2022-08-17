Enjoy the most successful soundtracks with this Misik device

The cinema offers a large number of possibilities for people to enjoy, which is why it forms an important part of the daily lives of millions of people, who now not only can enjoy the various titles on big screens, but with the arrival of entertainment platforms via streaming, consuming cinema has become increasingly accessible; however, an important part of the success of this industry are the soundtrackswhich thanks to music platforms, can be enjoyed separately, therefore Misik features some of the most popular movie soundtracks.

The film industry registered during the end of 2020, an economic spill of more than 12,000 million dollars, this only due to box office sales, figure that registered a decrease of more than 30,000 million with respect to the previous year; however, a rebound in the industry is expected for the current year, largely due to the reopening of public spaces within the national territory after a decrease in the number of sanitary measures taken as a result of the global health crisis.

Enjoy the most successful soundtracks

Nowadays, no mega production would be complete without the soundtrack that accompanies and characterizes it, melodies that have been recorded in the memory of people and marked generations. These are some of the most emblematic and popular soundtracks of all times.

Taxi Driver (Bernard Herrmann, 1977) by Martin Scorsese- Music by: Bernard Herrmann

Halloween (1978, John Carpenter) by John Carpenter – Music by: John Carpenter

Origin (Inception, 2010) by Christopher Nolan – Music by: Hans Zimmer

The writer (The Ghost Writer, 2010) by Roman Polanski – Music by:Nino Rota

Jaws (John Williams, 1975) by Steven Spielberg – Music by: John Williams

Psycho (Bernard Herrmann, 1960) by Alfred Hitchcock – Music by: Bernard Herrmann

Until His Time Came (Ennio Morricone, 1968) by Sergio Leone – Music by:Ennio Morricone

The Last of the Mohicans (Randy Edelman, 1992) by Michael Mann – Music by: Trevor Jones; randy edelman

For movie fans, having musical proposals outside the big screen is extremely beneficial, since certain songs or the soundtracks of certain films become icons of an era and for more than one generation.

