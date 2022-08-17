Elon Musk will buy Manchester United, it is his promise on Twitter

The richest man in the world woke up wanting to get into the sports field. What would you think of Elon Musk as the new owner of Manchester United? The tycoon was the one who raised the possibility on Twitter, the social network of which it is no longer known whether he will be the owner or not, with all the legal problems in which he is immersed precisely with the social network.

While the millionaire launches counterclaims to Twitter so that “everything is clarified” in terms of false accounts, this after having offered 1.4 billion dollars to buy the company a few months ago, this Tuesday Musk surprised talking about football, specifically about the Red Devils.

After talking about politics in the US, the owner of Tesla and Space X published the message in the same Twitter thread: “I will also buy Manchester United, for nothing”to which people responded with requests for purchases as diverse as Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees and the NFL’s New York Jets to the FBI.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

United is going through a serious sporting crisis and results for a long time. This start of the 2022 season registers two defeats against lesser rivals such as Brighton and Brentford. In 2023 it will be 10 years since the last time they were Premier League champions and in 2008 they achieved their last Champions League, a tournament for which they are not even qualified this time.

Then there is the case of Cristiano Ronaldo, who apparently is doing everything possible to leave Manchesteran attitude that was already publicly disapproved by the board and by his new coach, Erik ten Hag, who sent him to the starting bench at Old Trafford on the opening day of the Premier.

Who are the owners of Manchester United?

According to Forbes magazine, The Glazer family has a net worth of $4.7 billion., being in the Top-70 of the wealthiest in the world. Your investment in Man Utd It started when Malcolm Glazer bought some shares in 2003 and by 2005 he owned the club.

Malcolm Glazer was the Premier League club’s boss until his death in 2014.. After the businessman’s death, it was his 6 children and his wife, Linda, who took possession of the club’s shares. They now run Manchester United as a family group.

Nevertheless, much of the Red Devils fans are upset with the owners and on repeated occasions they have organized public protests to demand his resignation. In fact, they are organizing to leave Old Trafford empty in the Clásico against Liverpool on August 22.

