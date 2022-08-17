Elon Musk fears that Amber Heard attempts on his life; intimate conversation leaked

A source close to Elon Musk revealed the greatest fears of the American tycoon related to Amber Heard

After her failed marriage to Johnny Depp, Amber Heard began an affair with the American businessman and tycoon, Elon Musk. However, after a couple of years together, the former couple decided to put an end to their relationship.

“Amber wants her independence and prefers to be friends rather than romantically attached. Elon decided it was time to end things, and Amber agreed,” a source revealed at the time.

Now some new details and conversations about their romance have just been leaked; according to a source close to Musk, the investor feared that Amber Heard blackmail him or even make an attempt on his life.

Musk fears that Amber Heard will make an attempt on his life; intimate conversation leaked

According to Geo News, Gia is the pseudonym of the woman who frequented the same social circle as Musk and Heard and who revealed that the businessman moved away from the actress of Aquaman due to his “fits of rage”. The informant even pointed out that Elon Musk He recommended that she stay away from Heard because “she was crazy” and could make an attempt on her life.

“He thought she was crazy and was afraid she was going to do something really serious (…) He seemed really scared. I think he knew she was crazy enough to do it. And she knew he would be the one she would clean up if she did.’

Previously, other sources pointed out that Amber Heard apparently has too much information and even footage about Elon Musk, which is why the billionaire has helped the Hollywood star financially on multiple occasions: “She has something dark about him and that’s why she has always been indebted to her,” they said in a statement.

“Amber was constantly recording Musk, she had a strategy and she was an expert at it,” Gia concluded.