Edge reveals the origin of his fighter name

Adam Copeland, known in WWE as Edge, is experiencing a second youth in professional wrestling. From his beginnings in the company he was known as ‘Edge’, a name that curiously came from a radio station. This has been recognized by the fighter himself in an interview for Fox News, where he revealed details of that moment.

“Actually, I came up with Edge,” the WWE Hall of Famer told Fox News. “I would have preferred the name Adam Copelandbut that wasn’t the way it really worked back then, was it?”

“Don Callis and I were driving and listening to the radio station. We were in Albany, and it was ‘Edge 1-0- and something else.’ Growing up in Toronto, ‘Edge 102’ was always one of my favorite stations.” he declared. “I said to myself, ‘That’s got a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll feel to it, Edge.’ Names were being considered back then like Rage or Riot. And you know, it was the last years of the 90s, right? I just thought, ‘Edge, I’m going to shoot with that.’ At least it’s something I can relate to a little better. And I stayed with Edge.”

Currently, Edge is in full rivalry with Judgment Day, a stable that he founded after WrestleMania 38. A few weeks later, specifically the night he presented Finn Bálor as a member of the group, Edge was attacked by his own and disappeared from television. He returned at SummerSlam to help the Mysterios and has continued to protect them ever since, despite Dominik Mysterio’s mistrust. Next week on Monday Night Raw, Edge will face Damian Priest in a singles match.

