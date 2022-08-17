Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson reacts to his daughter’s WWE debut

Besides, for example, the highest paid Hollywood actor in the world, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is also a very proud father; even more so after his eldest daughter, Simone, made her live debut in WWE NXT. 26 years after his debut in WWE, he now has to give the alternative with honors.

Simone, known in WWE as Ava Raine, first appeared in front of a live audience at an NXT house show. in Orlando, Florida, on July 10. Simone cut an in-ring promo in which she referred to herself as the “Final Girl” and called out NXT 2.0 Superstar Cora Jade.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Dwayne reacted to Simone’s debut, saying he was “so proud” of his “fiercely independent” daughter. “He has made history [convirtiéndose en la primera Superestrella de cuarta generación de la WWE]. Very, very proud of her.”, said. Dwayne, who always remembers on networks how WWE changed his life, to the point of taking him on the right path – he came to steal steaks to eat – feels this moment as one of the most special in his life.

“She’s fiercely independent. It’s very important to her to make her own path, blaze her own trail, blaze her own path. She doesn’t come to me looking for much, which I respect. And I’m here watching and supporting.” She also asked Dwayne if fans will see him in a WWE ring again, to which he replied: “Of course. Yes, always open to that. Of course”.

Simone signed with WWE in February 2020 when she was introduced as the new trainee at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. After her signing, WWE shared a video in which Dwayne is seen visiting the Performance Center to give advice to future Superstars and watching her training.

Simone also had the opportunity to train in the ring with her father when he paid her a visit. “It was great because she got to see everyone there,” she said at the time of her. “He got to see what our culture is like here, and then obviously I love spending time with him, but being able to train with him and do something that I know we both love was great.”