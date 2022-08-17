DT del Querétaro assures that his resignation is on the table

Queretaro let go of triumph, again, in the Opening 2022. The team led by mauro Gerk was winning in the final minutes of the match before Mazatlanbut the Sinaloans ended up leveling 1-1.

That is why Mauro Gerkcurrent coach of the white roostersassured that his resignation is on the table, because he knows that the results have not been as expected when more than half of the tournament has already passed.

It may interest you:

All the results of Day 8 of the Opening 2022



Alexis Vega’s Commitments to the Mexican National Team | let’s be heroes

Mauro Gerk resigns from Querétaro

At the press conference after the meeting between Mazatlan Y Queretaro, mauro Gerk He assured that his resignation is on the table, and as soon as the board accepts it, he will leave the team.

“My resignation is on the table. I did not come for money but to lend a hand and unfortunately the results have not been given”, assured the Uruguayan coach, who has an uncertain future at the head of Queretaro.

In the same line, Mauro Gerk recognized that there is frustration and anger in Queretaro, given that the results have not been given and important points have been missed in the last few minutes. However, he assumes himself as the main responsible for the situation.

“It’s the same feeling of anger and frustration, but I’m here to show my face and move this forward“, sentenced the coach of the white roosters.

Mauro Gerk’s numbers with Querétaro

After the surprise departure of Hernan Cristante, Mauro Gerk came to the bench Queretaro and already adds eight games at the head of the team. However, he has three draws and five losses. That is to say, it has not been able to win and it is one of the two teams that has not registered a victory in the Opening 2022. the other is Chivaswho is led by Richard String.

It may interest you:

They are the two footballers with the most activity in the Apertura 2022

