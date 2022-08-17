Dragon Ball: Can a Kamehameha take out 99 Fortnite players? we’ll find out

The Kamehameha is recognized as Goku’s signature move and now as one of the most broken powers to have appeared in the lands of Fortnite thanks to its recently celebrated collaboration with Dragon Ball. Now, Can you eliminate all players from a match?

This question has been answered by 100tifiko and streamer NickEh30 (Twitter), who somehow ran this experiment by rallying and holding 99 players in one match to eat the Kokun’s lifewave…let’s see the result!

see more

Goku’s Kamehameha vs 100 players pic.twitter.com/6QRa7iBVGq – Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) August 16, 2022

Although it is impossible to do in actual practice, NickEh30 confirmed that through various tests it is possible Defeat an entire session of players if they are touched by the trail of light emitted from Goku’s powerful attack.

The collaboration of Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super started on August 16, 2022bringing with it a whole range of characters and accessories based on the series anime and manga.

At the same time, several events related to Dragon Ball Super, including a festival with several episodes of the animated series plus a Exclusive preview of the movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero screening during the preview of each episode.

This crossover has so far shown four skins inspired by Goku, Vegeta, Bulma and Beerus, but given the popularity of the series and the wide range of characters it has, it is only a matter of time until we see a new group of Dragon fighters. Ball landing on the island of Fortnite.

What did you think of this Kamehameha experiment in the collaboration of Fortnite Y Dragon Ball Super?

