Dolph Lungren ends 40-year-old ankle injury

Chemical engineer by MIT, black belt in karate, 2 Dan in Judo, 6 languages, vegan (which by the way improved his sex life) and a physique frozen in time that makes him fit 37 years after his big appearance in ‘Rocky’ Dolph Lundren undoubtedly one of the benchmarks in Hollywood – we will soon see him in ‘The Mercenaries 4’ – when it comes to muscles. But during his career he has dragged a ballast that he is finally about to forget: an ankle injury that, among other things, has not allowed him to walk normally for a long time.

He himself explained it on his Instagram account with a photo pointing out the damaged area, and a smile from ear to ear: “I finally had surgery on my left ankle. I have this injury since my military days. For 40 years of martial arts and making action movies, it’s been a fight every day. The joint is now basically destroyed. Directing and starring in Wanted Man really did it…I can’t wait to be able to walk normally again…I’ll keep you posted.”

By the way, surely by now you know that it is not the first “injury” in which good old Dolph has been involved. Sylvester Stallone revealed that his on-screen boxing match with co-star Dolph Lundgren in ‘Rocky IV’ was so brutal in real life that he ended up in the ICU and nearly died.

However, the Swede wanted to talk about it in Men’s Health, responding to Sly and throwing balls out, taking advantage of the premiere of the new version of Rocky IV ‘Rocky vs Drago’. “All I did was obey orders.” “In 1985, there was no CGI,” explains Lundgren. “Everything has to happen on screen, in camera. So we both take hits especially in the body. We shot the last fight in Vancouver for two weeks. Then I went back to Los Angeles and the producer called me and said, ‘Hey, Dolph, you have a couple of weeks off.’ And I was like, “Great. What’s up? ‘Oh, Sly’s in the hospital.’ Then I found out they blamed me.” And Lundgren smiles. “I think it was like an insurance scam or something. I mean I did hit him. … And in those days, he was in pretty good shape.”