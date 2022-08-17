Do the Guardians of the Galaxy understand Groot?

Who knows what it says Groot in the film series sui Guardians of the Galaxy when the words come out of his mouth “I am Groot“. Director James Gunn has revealed that he has printed some scripts with actuals translations of Groot’s dialogues, so that everyone, even those who are not familiar with its language, can understand it. As Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) explains to Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) in the former Guardians of the Galaxy“his vocabulary is limited to ‘I’, ‘am’ and ‘Groot.’ Exclusively in that order“.

Groot’s language in Guardians of the Galaxy

Groot’s language seems incomprehensible to anyone. In fact, when he formulates the words “I am Groot”All the other Guardians of the Galaxy can now understand it. James Gunn reported this in response to a tweet on Twitter, adding that “it takes a certain amount of time and strong bonds to be able to understand the character“.

Groot Guardians of the Galaxy

As for the Groot dialogues in the scripts of the films, the director stated that “in the scripts given to crew and cast members who don’t understand Groot’s language it says ‘I am Groot’ “adding, however, that we also have “Scripts available to those who understand it, with the translations within them“. Below you can read Gunn’s tweets, reported by comicbook.com:

Yes all the Guardians understand him now. It takes a certain amount of time and bonding to be able to understand him. https://t.co/U2OQLii3TQ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 7, 2022

In 2015 James Gunn revealed another detail about it: Vin Diesel was theonly person to receive “there special script of Groot with translations of what he actually said”In that particular scene. If anyone was wondering the reason for this choice, remember that the actor himself had given an explanation about it. Basically, when Diesel records Groot’s lines, Gunn’s dialogue allows him to make them on screen in a more believable waythus avoiding turning them into one insipid repetition of the phrase “I am Groot“.

Regarding the scripts of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vin Diesel he added:

In the recording room there was a fifty-page document with written on the left side ‘I am Groot‘and on the right hand side a paragraph or a sentence explaining what the character was really saying or trying to say at that moment. And so, when you have that level of detail, when you have a director who works hard … all you have to do is spend a week in an ADR booth. [uno studio di registrazione per doppiarsi] that gives it life.

Finally, we recall that the director recently tweeted the script of the “Groot version” of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2in which there are all Groot dialogues in English. Before leaving, we point out that on Amazon you can buy the Baby Groot t-shirt.

