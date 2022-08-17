DJ Khaled, single “STAYING ALIVE” feat. Drake & Lil Baby

Already available on the main streaming and download platforms, “STAYING ALIVE” feat. Drake & Lil Baby (We The Best Music Group / Epic Record) is the new single from the multi-platinum artist and producer, winner of a GRAMMY® Award, DJ Khaled.

After the triple platinum of “POPSTAR” And “For Free“, The patino of”GREECE“And the singles”To The Max“,”I’m On One” And “No New Friends“Gold certificates, continues the collaboration with Drake. In the meantime, the creative partnership with Lil Babywith which the multi-platinum producer released the triple platinum single “Every Chance I Get” And “You Stay“, Certified platinum. Instead, this is the first time that DJ Khaled collaborates with Drake and Lil Baby within the same track.

“STAYING ALIVE“Is accompanied by a video clip and anticipates the highly anticipated new album by the artist entitled”God Did“, Out digitally on August 26 and available as of now in pre-save.

DJ Khaled, “STAYING ALIVE”

Winner of a GRAMMY® Award, in 20 years of career DJ Khaled has obtained dozens of multi-platinum certifications and to date has sold 20 million singles And 6 million albumscounting more than 4 billion streams. The artist also launched the “We The Best Music Group“, A record label, as well as a hugely successful management, publishing and production company.

As a committed philanthropist, he then founded the organization “501 (c) 3 The We The Best Foundation”, Which helps people who are part of all disadvantaged communities in the United States of America and which supports various non-profit organizations in the area.

His 12th album was released last year “KHALED KHALED, Which debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Top 200, Top Rap Albums and R & B / Hip-Hop Albums charts. In 2022 he finally opened the Academy® Awards show, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Famewowed the NBA All-Star audience and hosted the Billboard Music Awards twice.

